Pennsylvanians receive emergency alert to stay home or at least mask up, keep distance The state of Pennsylvania sent an emergency phone alert on Wednesday afternoon, urging everyone to stay home or at least adhere to coronavirus protocols this Thanksgiving weekend. A Public Safety Alert on a cellphone in Pennsylvania advises all to take Covid-19 precautions. NBC News While phone alerts are normally used to warn about severe weather or a missing child, this late afternoon bulletin pleaded with Keystone State residents to stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. "It was sent to everyone with a cell phone with wireless alerts on in Pennsylvania," health department spokesman Nate Wardle told NBC News. "So yes, (it went to) millions."







Air Force nurses spend Thanksgiving fighting war against Covid-19 BISMARCK, N.D. — About 60 Air Force nurses are spending Thanksgiving at short-staffed hospitals across North Dakota as the coronavirus ravages the largely rural state. Capt. Ronald Golemboski said he never expected to end up here fighting an unseen enemy after serving multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. "It's always hard," he said. "But as members of the Department of Defense, we're tasked to fight all enemies, and that's whoever and wherever they may be -- including this virus." Click here to read the full story.







As South Dakota takes hands-off approach to coronavirus, Native Americans feel vulnerable In the early weeks of the pandemic, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota enacted drastic measures to fend off the spread of the coronavirus across its stark and sprawling prairie land. The tribe installed checkpoints in April on roadways cutting through the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation to limit drivers without official business — part of a robust contact tracing program. "We are doing this to save our residents, their lives," tribal Chairman Harold Frazier told NPR in May, when there was just one case of Covid-19 on the reservation, where about 12,000 people reside. Even as case numbers stayed low, tribal officials imposed a mask mandate over the summer and rolled out mass testing events. And after South Dakota logged a record number of infections this month, Frazier on Monday began a 10-day lockdown of Eagle Butte, the remote town where the tribe's headquarters are located. Click here to read the full story.







$15K fine for NYC synagogue with 7,000 person capacity after massive secret wedding A Brooklyn synagogue was fined $15,000 for violating coronavirus restrictions after a video surfaced showing people standing shoulder-to-shoulder and apparently without masks at a massive, secret Hasidic wedding. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the fine at a news conference on Tuesday and condemned the large event as "unacceptable." The wedding was held on Nov. 8 at Yetev Lev D'Satmar synagogue in the Williamsburg neighborhood, according to the New York Post, which published a video that showed the crowd jumping, dancing and singing during the event. The video does not show people wearing masks. Click here to read the full story.







Dozens of college basketball games scheduled for season opener cancelled over coronavirus At least 30 Division I men's basketball games scheduled to be played Wednesday, the day of the season's opener, have been either cancelled or postponed over coronavirus concerns. Wednesday, the first day of scheduled college basketball since the season was abruptly cancelled in March without the annual NCAA national championship tournament, was supposed to be a bevy of more than 100 games. But while some of them are underway, nearly a third of those have been cancelled or postponed, including ranked matchups like #2 Baylor vs #18 Arizona State.







Holiday crowds are good for business — but not for retail workers This year's holiday shopping season is expected to bring in record sales — forcing many retail workers to the front lines of the pandemic, often without hazard pay, despite another surge of coronavirus infections. "Retail workers experience heightened stress and pressure during the holiday season, even in normal times. However, this year, that stress is exponentially increased because of the serious health and safety risks resulting from the pandemic," Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, said in a statement. "Workers are in public-facing jobs; and they interact with larger numbers of customers during the holiday season, risking their own exposure to Covid-19 as well as possibly bringing it home to their families," he said. Click here to read the full story.







Global Covid cases tops 60 million The global number of Covid-19 cases is now more than 60 million and a fifth of them are in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 60,101,887 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world and 12,662,851 of those were in the U.S., the most of any country, the data showed. India, with 9.2 million cases, and Brazil, with 6.1 million cases, had the next highest amounts of reported infections. By contrast China, where the first Covid-19 cases were detected, has reported just 92,211 cases, according to the latest NBC News data. The U.S. also leads the world in the number of Covid-19 deaths with more than 261,000, the NBC News data showed.






