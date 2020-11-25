SEE NEW POSTS

27 veterans die in outbreak at Illinois VA home LASALLE, Ill. — State officials are investigating a coronavirus outbreak at a veterans nursing home in rural Illinois that has infected nearly 200 residents and staff and killed 27 veterans. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office and the state's Department of Veterans Affairs are attempting to determine what caused the outbreak at the state-run LaSalle Veterans Home in LaSalle, about 90 miles southwest of Chicago. The department on Tuesday requested an independent probe into the facility, which was the focus of a state Senate committee virtual hearing on the outbreak. The current outbreak was identified in late October when a staff member and a resident tested positive for the virus. Since the beginning of November, two-thirds of residents and employees have tested positive, according to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.







Colorado governor to quarantine after exposure Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will quarantine after he was exposed to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus illness Covid-19, he announced Wednesday night. Polis said he has tested negative but will be re-tested in the coming days. Polis, a Democrat, has repeatedly raised alarms about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Colorado, and this week urged people to be safe in their Thanksgiving celebrations, saying they would have to live with their conscience if someone becomes ill or worse. The person who tested positive was not identified by the governor. This evening, I learned that I was exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. I took a test tonight and tested negative but will begin quarantine, per CDC and CDPHE guidance. pic.twitter.com/aeUQP8ynaD — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 26, 2020







Missouri cracking down on restaurants that break pandemic rules KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri's two largest metropolitan areas are cracking down on restaurants that violate rules designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Kansas City's authorities found two dozen bars and restaurants in violation of the city's new pandemic restrictions after a weekend sweep of 185 establishments. Previously, the city relied primarily on complaints to enforce the rules. The new rules limit bars and restaurants to 50% capacity and require closing by 10 p.m.. Meanwhile, officials in St. Louis County have sent certified letters to three dozen bars and businesses ordering them to cease indoor service or face lawsuits or criminal charges.







Nation's Report Card student assessment pushed to 2022 School tests known as "the nation's report card" won't be done until 2022 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. James Woodworth, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, said Wednesday that trying to do the assessments, which are mandated by law to be done every two years, in 2021 could be a waste. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in disruptions to education across the country. Woodworth said that delaying the National Assessment of Educational Progress collections would give the situation time to stabilize. Trying and failing to collect the data in 2021 could waste tens of millions of dollars, he said.







Denver mayor apologizes for Thanksgiving travel after urging people to stay home Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Wednesday apologized after traveling for Thanksgiving after urging others to stay home if possible. Hancock said that his wife and daughter are in Mississippi where his daughter had recently taken a job. "As the holiday approached, I decided it would be safer for me to travel to see them than to have two family members travel back to Denver," Hancock, a Democrat, said in a statement. The mayor said his family had canceled their traditional multi-household Thanksgiving celebration, but he also said his own actions are rightly scrutinized and he apologized to anyone offended. I made my decision as a husband and father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head. (5/5) — Michael B. Hancock 😷 (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020 Covid-19 cases have been rising all over the country, including in Colorado where officials have warned of a steep increase. Health experts also are bracing for a rise in cases due to holiday travel and gatherings. Read the full story here.







CDC estimates only eighth of infections counted A new government report says the U.S. is still missing nearly eight coronavirus infections for every one counted. By the end of September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculates that as many as 53 million Americans had been infected. That is just under eight times the confirmed cases reported at the time. Previously, the CDC estimated that one of every 10 infections were being missed. The latest CDC calculation is meant to give a more accurate picture of how many people actually have caught the virus since the pandemic began. Of the 53 million estimated infections, the CDC says about 45 million were sick at some point and about 2.4 million were hospitalized.






