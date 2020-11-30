35,000 Australians remain stranded abroad

Desalyn Bowyer hasn't seen her children since February. Then her father died in July, and she couldn't attend the funeral.

Bowyer, 40, moved from Sydney to Hong Kong last December for work. She planned to return to Australia every two weeks to spend time with her kids.

Little did she know that she would endure more than nine months of flight cancellations and dashed hopes. Now, as still more months tick by during which she is unable to return to Australia, her children, ages 7 and 14, have reached their own conclusion.

"They think I've abandoned them," Bowyer said by phone.

She's far from alone: More than 35,000 Australians are stranded abroad, according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, all of them trying to get home in spite of tough immigration rules designed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

