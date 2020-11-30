Moderna to submit vaccine for approval today

A front-runner coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Massachusetts biotech firm Moderna will be submitted for regulatory approval Monday, the company said — the second leading drug to pass the milestone this month.

Moderna said it will ask the United States Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization after completing its Phase 3 trial, finding the vaccine was 94.1 percent effective against Covid-19.

Moreover, Moderna said the vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing severe cases of the disease.

These results were the same across all age, race and gender categories, the company said in a statement. There have been no serious safety concerns so far, it added, with the most common side effects being fatigue, muscle and joint pain and headaches.

Recent vaccine developments have been met with widespread optimism among scientists and stock markets. But experts are also urging caution until more data is released beyond the various companies' triumphant non peer-reviewed press releases. These vaccine trials are primarily geared toward preventing symptomatic disease, but questions remain about how effective they are at stopping transmission, too.

Click here to read full story.