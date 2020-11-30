TSA screens highest number of travelers since March

The Transportation Security Administration said Monday it had screened 1,176,091 passengers on Sunday, as passengers returned home from Thanksgiving travels. It's the highest recorded level since broad lockdowns hit in mid-March, but still less than half what it was a year ago.

The Centers for Disease Control had urged people to stay home for Thanksgiving, fearing holiday travel could add new strength to a recent surge of national Covid-19 infection numbers to new highs.

"What we expect, unfortunately, as we go for the next couple of weeks into December is that we might see a surge superimposed on the surge we are already in," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

"I don't want to frighten people except to say it's not too late at all for us to do something about this," he added, urging people to be careful when they travel back home and upon arriving and to take proven steps like social distancing and wearing masks.