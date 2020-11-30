SEE NEW POSTS

Minnesota counted a record 9,005 Covid-19 cases Sunday Minnesota broke the 9,000 cases in a day mark Sunday, logging 9,005 Covid-19 cases in a single day according to NBC News' tally. Fifty-seven people were reported dead. Across the U.S., 138,616 new cases were counted alongside 804 reported deaths. Daily U.S. case counts have exceeded 100,000 since Nov. 4. Share this -







Grassley back at Capitol after Covid-19 quarantine Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, returned to the Capitol on Monday following his quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, his office said. The senator, who said on Nov. 17 that he had tested positive for the disease, was asymptomatic throughout the quarantine period, his office said, adding that his doctors cleared him to return to work. “This disease affects people differently," said Grassley, who at 87 is in a vulnerable age group. "I did not experience symptoms, but more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized. That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans. I will continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing." Grassley called on Congress to pass another round of coronavirus relief legislation. “Promising vaccine news means there is light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "That makes staying vigilant in the coming months all the more important. Congress must do its part and pass long overdue relief legislation to help families, businesses and communities get through this crisis. I hope my colleagues reach the same conclusion and a bipartisan bill can pass very soon.” Share this -







Biden adviser says Americans must be better educated on vaccines The nation's leaders "have a lot of work to do" to help Americans better understand vaccine importance and safety and "dispel many of the rumors" surrounding such treatment, an adviser for President-elect Joe Biden on Covid-19 said Monday. America needs a "very comprehensive education program right now to help people understand why these vaccines are safe and effective," Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said on MSNBC. "And that's missing right now. Operation Warp Speed has done a great deal to bring us vaccines — quickly and effective vaccines at that — but they've not done at all any real work to help the public become comfortable with these vaccines." He added that education among communities of color are of great concern after some people have indicated they "will not take this vaccine because they fear it's an experiment." Moderna, the Massachusetts biotech firm that said Monday it will submit its coronavirus vaccine for federal regulatory approval, reportedly had issues enrolling enough Black, Latino and Native American volunteers to determine how well the vaccine works in these populations. Share this -







England's Covid-19 infections down 30 percent during national lockdown, study shows LONDON — Covid-19 infections have fallen by 30 percent during England’s month-long national lockdown and the virus is now in retreat, a large-scale study of more than 100,000 volunteers showed on Monday. England began its second national lockdown on Nov. 5 to curb rapidly rising infections and protect its health system. The country is due to return to a regional approach to restrictions from Dec. 2. Levels of infection fell 30 percent, with 96 people per 10,000 infected between Nov. 13 and Nov. 24, according to interim results of the study by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI. The last iteration of the research, carried out between Oct. 16 and Nov. 2, showed 130 infections per 10,000 people. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced criticism over the decision to lock down from within his own party, where some said it was an unnecessary infringement on civil liberties, but opposition Labour Party said he had been too slow to react. Share this -







Congress returns to face funding deadline, pressure on coronavirus aid WASHINGTON — After months of shadowboxing amid a tense and toxic campaign, Capitol Hill’s main players are returning for one final, perhaps futile, attempt at deal-making on a challenging menu of year-end business. Covid-19 relief, a $1.4 trillion catchall spending package, and defense policy — and a final burst of judicial nominees — dominate a truncated two- or three-week session occurring as the coronavirus pandemic rockets out of control in President Donald Trump’s final weeks in office. The only absolute must-do business is preventing a government shutdown when a temporary spending bill expires on Dec. 11. The route preferred by top lawmakers like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is to agree upon and pass an omnibus spending bill for the government. But it may be difficult to overcome bitter divisions regarding a long-delayed Covid-19 relief package that’s a top priority of business, state and local governments, educators and others. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







TSA screens highest number of travelers since March The Transportation Security Administration said Monday it had screened 1,176,091 passengers on Sunday, as passengers returned home from Thanksgiving travels. It's the highest recorded level since broad lockdowns hit in mid-March, but still less than half what it was a year ago. The Centers for Disease Control had urged people to stay home for Thanksgiving, fearing holiday travel could add new strength to a recent surge of national Covid-19 infection numbers to new highs. "What we expect, unfortunately, as we go for the next couple of weeks into December is that we might see a surge superimposed on the surge we are already in," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "I don't want to frighten people except to say it's not too late at all for us to do something about this," he added, urging people to be careful when they travel back home and upon arriving and to take proven steps like social distancing and wearing masks. Share this -







Vietnam reports first locally transmitted Covid-19 case in 89 days HANOI — Vietnam confirmed on Monday its first locally transmitted case of the coronavirus in nearly three months, after the infection of a man related to a flight attendant who had tested positive after returning from Japan two weeks ago. The country's health minister ordered provinces and state agencies to tighten screening and controls and contact tracing efforts were launched after the 32-year-old man was confirmed as the first reported domestic infection in 89 days. With its strict quarantine and tracking measures, Vietnam has managed to quickly contain its coronavirus outbreaks, allowing it to resume its economic activities earlier than much of Asia. Vietnam crushed its first wave of coronavirus infections in April and went nearly 100 days without local transmission until the virus remerged and was quickly contained in the central city of Danang in July. Share this -





