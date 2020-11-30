SEE NEW POSTS

Global Covid-19 cases decline after European lockdowns The number of new global coronavirus cases fell last week for the first time since September, according to the World Health Organization. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, director-general of the WHO, said the decline owed to decreasing case numbers in Europe, where countries such as France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands imposed new restrictions to fight growing outbreaks. “This is welcome news, but it must be interpreted with extreme caution,” Ghebreyesu told reporters Monday in a news briefing. “Gains can easily be lost, and there was still an increase in cases in most other regions of the world, and an increase in deaths.” Ghebreyesu urged people to stay vigilant throughout the holiday season, adding that the pandemic will likely force people around the world to celebrate differently this year. “We all want to be together with the people we love during festive periods,” he said. “But being with family and friends is not worth putting them or yourself at risk. We all need to consider whose life we might be gambling with in the decisions we make.” Share this -







Ice-T says 'no masker' father-in-law contracted Covid, is now a 'believer' The rapper and actor Ice-T said Sunday that his father-in-law had contracted the coronavirus, spent 40 days in intensive care and was on oxygen "indefinitely." Ice-T's real name is Tracy Marrow. He is married to Coco (born Nicole Austin). Ice-T said her father, Steve Austin, had pneumonia in both lungs and had been "close to death." My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020 Austin is "a believer now," Ice-T tweeted with an image of Austin wearing an oxygen mask. Austin did not immediately return a request for comment. Share this -







Michigan couple married for 47 years die from Covid-19 on the same day Just two days before Thanksgiving, a Michigan couple married for 47 years died from Covid-19. Leslie and Patricia McWaters both died from Covid-19 on Nov. 24 after being hospitalized with the virus, according to an obituary. Their deaths were recorded at the exact same time. “It’s beautiful, but it’s so tragic. Kind of like Romeo and Juliet,” their daughter, Joanna Sisk, told NBC affiliate WDIV. “One wouldn’t have wanted to be without the other.” Patricia McWaters, 78, who was known to friends and family as Pat, was a registered nurse and spent 35 years of her career working in the operating room at the Foote Allegiance Hospital in Jackson, Michigan, her hometown. Leslie McWaters, 75, also originally from Jackson and known as “LD” to friends and family, was a truck driver and a veteran of the United States Navy Reserve. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Nurse put on leave after posting TikTok video mocking coronavirus precautions An Oregon nurse has been put on administrative leave and is being investigated after she posted a TikTok video in which she mockingly suggested she does not follow coronavirus prevention guidelines like wearing a mask or social distancing. A nurse at a hospital in Salem posted a since-deleted video of herself wearing scrubs and a stethoscope and lip-syncing along with audio from the 2000 movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." In the clip, a little girl shrieks in horror after encountering the Grinch. "When my coworkers find out I still travel, don’t wear a mask when I am out and let my kids have playdates,” the caption read, as the woman jokingly screamed along. The original TikTok and the account by user @Loveiskind05 have been deleted, according to NBC affiliate KING, but versions of the video remained on TikTok on Monday. Click here to read the full story Share this -







Minnesota counted a record 9,005 Covid-19 cases Sunday Minnesota broke the 9,000 cases in a day mark Sunday, logging 9,005 Covid-19 cases in a single day according to NBC News' tally. Fifty-seven people were reported dead. Across the U.S., 138,616 new cases were counted alongside 804 reported deaths. Daily U.S. case counts have exceeded 100,000 since Nov. 4. Share this -







Grassley back at Capitol after Covid-19 quarantine Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, returned to the Capitol on Monday following his quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, his office said. The senator, who said on Nov. 17 that he had tested positive for the disease, was asymptomatic throughout the quarantine period, his office said, adding that his doctors cleared him to return to work. “This disease affects people differently," said Grassley, who at 87 is in a vulnerable age group. "I did not experience symptoms, but more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized. That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans. I will continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing." Grassley called on Congress to pass another round of coronavirus relief legislation. “Promising vaccine news means there is light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "That makes staying vigilant in the coming months all the more important. Congress must do its part and pass long overdue relief legislation to help families, businesses and communities get through this crisis. I hope my colleagues reach the same conclusion and a bipartisan bill can pass very soon.” Share this -







Biden adviser says Americans must be better educated on vaccines The nation's leaders "have a lot of work to do" to help Americans better understand vaccine importance and safety and "dispel many of the rumors" surrounding such treatment, an adviser for President-elect Joe Biden on Covid-19 said Monday. America needs a "very comprehensive education program right now to help people understand why these vaccines are safe and effective," Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said on MSNBC. "And that's missing right now. Operation Warp Speed has done a great deal to bring us vaccines — quickly and effective vaccines at that — but they've not done at all any real work to help the public become comfortable with these vaccines." He added that education among communities of color are of great concern after some people have indicated they "will not take this vaccine because they fear it's an experiment." Moderna, the Massachusetts biotech firm that said Monday it will submit its coronavirus vaccine for federal regulatory approval, reportedly had issues enrolling enough Black, Latino and Native American volunteers to determine how well the vaccine works in these populations. Share this -





