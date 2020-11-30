Congress under pressure to pass Covid relief bill as government shutdown looms

SEE NEW POSTS

Oregon nurse put on leave after posting TikTok bragging about not wearing mask An Oregon nurse who bragged on TikTok about not wearing a mask outside of her job, prompting backlash on the platform, has been placed on administrative leave, according to her employer. Salem Health said the nurse, who has not been identified other than by her username "LoveIsKind05," "displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic," the hospital said Saturday on Facebook. "This video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members. We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very seriously. This individual does not speak for Salem Health and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," Salem Health said. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Covid-19 vaccines face a varied and powerful misinformation movement online Vaccination proponents and misinformation researchers had been waiting for years for Facebook to take action against the biggest and most influential anti-vaccination pages. So it was with some trepidation that they welcomed the news that the social network last week had banned some of the most popular and prolific anti-vaccination accounts — pages that had also pushed Covid-19 vaccination misinformation to millions of people. Their impact, however, lives on. While researchers of extremism and public health advocates see the removal of the largest anti-vaccination accounts as mostly positive, new research shows the bigger threat to public trust in a Covid-19 vaccine comes from smaller, better-connected Facebook groups that gravitated to anti-vaccination messaging in recent months. “What we’re seeing play out with Covid is what was already in the system," Neil Johnson, a physicist at George Washington University who studies online extremism, said. "It was primed for that at the end of 2019.” Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Ohio governor urges people to stay home as 'hospitals fill up with COVID patients' Gov. Mike DeWine urged residents of Ohio to work from home if they can "as we see our hospitals fill up with COVID patients." DeWine also announced a postponement of state employees returning to work, originally scheduled for January. "We must do everything we can right now to slow down the transmission of the virus and the potential contact people may have," DeWine said in a series of tweets on Monday. The announcement came the same day as Ohio posted 6,631 new cases and 30 deaths due to coronavirus. A number of people across Ohio have been able to work from home since the pandemic began. At this time of a great increase in cases and as we see our hospitals fill up with COVID patients, I again ask anyone who can work from home to do so. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 30, 2020 Share this -







High school junior is first Wisconsin teenager to die from Covid-19, officials say A Wisconsin teenager died from complications of Covid-19, officials said Monday, in another tragic first for the pandemic-ravaged state. Isai Morocho was an 11th-grader at East High School and his death marks a "tremendous loss" for the Madison Metropolitan School District, a schools spokesman said. "All of MMSD is heartbroken to learn of the passing of an East High School student due to Covid-19 related causes," the district said in a statement on Monday. He'll be "the first teenager in Dane County to die from Covid, as well as the first teenager in Wisconsin" to pass from the virus, according to Christy Vogt, a health education coordinator for Public Health Madison & Dane County. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







South Dakota nurse pleads with governor: Wear a mask South Dakota nurse urges governor to ‘lead by example’ and wear a mask Nov. 30, 2020 05:49 A South Dakota nurse pleaded with Gov. Kristi Noem to “lead by example” and wear a mask even as she refuses to mandate them statewide. “My job and task is to build relationships between the government and between nurses,” Ashley Kingdon-Reese, who is the Executive Director of Independent Health Solutions, said on MSBNC. “And so, this opportunity is really a chance to plead with our governor to lead by example, to put that message out that's protective and not political.” “Even if, personally, you don't believe that masks have a big impact, any impact is better than none,” she said. Kingdon-Reese said the resistance to masks has been stoked by “disinformation and misinformation” and she fears it could lead to people saying no to the Covid-19 vaccine as well. “If we don't get the information out and stop looking at this as a political issue, and that somehow wearing a mask or having a vaccine impedes on your freedom, we're gonna be in trouble,” she said. South Dakota currently has a Covid-19 infection rate of 41.36 percent, which is the second-highest rate in the country, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Noem, a stalwart supporter of President Donald Trump, has refused to impose restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19 and has simply dismissed reports that South Dakota has become a superspreader state as a result. Share this -







Global Covid-19 cases decline after European lockdowns The number of new global coronavirus cases fell last week for the first time since September, according to the World Health Organization. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, director-general of the WHO, said the decline owed to decreasing case numbers in Europe, where countries such as France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands imposed new restrictions to fight growing outbreaks. “This is welcome news, but it must be interpreted with extreme caution,” Ghebreyesu told reporters Monday in a news briefing. “Gains can easily be lost, and there was still an increase in cases in most other regions of the world, and an increase in deaths.” Ghebreyesu urged people to stay vigilant throughout the holiday season, adding that the pandemic will likely force people around the world to celebrate differently this year. “We all want to be together with the people we love during festive periods,” he said. “But being with family and friends is not worth putting them or yourself at risk. We all need to consider whose life we might be gambling with in the decisions we make.” Share this -







Ice-T says 'no masker' father-in-law contracted Covid, is now a 'believer' The rapper and actor Ice-T said Sunday that his father-in-law had contracted the coronavirus, spent 40 days in intensive care and was on oxygen "indefinitely." Ice-T's real name is Tracy Marrow. He is married to Coco (born Nicole Austin). Ice-T said her father, Steve Austin, had pneumonia in both lungs and had been "close to death." My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020 Austin is "a believer now," Ice-T tweeted with an image of Austin wearing an oxygen mask. Austin did not immediately return a request for comment. Share this -





