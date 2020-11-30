The nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that the travel-heavy Thanksgiving holiday could make the current surge in Covid-19 cases even worse in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, global deaths crept toward 1.5 million as the total hit 1.45 million on Monday.
Polar Bear plunge in New York City canceled due to Covid-19
Hoping to kick off 2021 by doing the New Year’s Day Polar Bear plunge at Coney Island? F-f-f-fuhgettaboutit.
The rising number of Covid-19 cases has forced the Coney Island Polar Bear Club USA to put New York City’s chilliest holiday tradition on ice — at least for this year.
“With the ongoing concerns regarding mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel what would have been the 117th annual New Year's Day plunge,” the organizers of the festive and often frigid event said on the club’s official website.
Designer dress with latex-looking gloves sparks comments on pandemic fashion
Shoppers had no shortage of comments in response to a dress by designer Meryll Rogge that was fitted with latex-looking gloves. The gloves, which retail at Nordstrom for $740.00, stirred up a wide range of comments online.
One shopper said, “This was an absolute stunner for my Halloween Mrs. Krabs outfit. 10/10 would recommend for any of your lobster dress-up needs.”
Another added, "I was so excited to attend my family’s formal holiday celebration, but alas, I got scheduled to work the COVID floor at the hospital, thus I would be late to the party. But thank god! This formal hospital scrub gown, complete with gloves, will have me looking like a queen, one hour tending COVID patients, and the next hour, attending my family’s party. Functional and Fun!”
“Our Gloved Silk Double Satin Bolero, or ‘Glove-Boa' was designed in October of 2019. Little did we know that a year later, we would be in the middle of an international pandemic and that our accessory would be the starting point for such a fun and unexpected discussion,” Meryll Rogge told NBC News.
As hospitalizations soar in California, governor says 'drastic' action may follow
The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in California soared by 89 percent over the last two weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, and most of the state’s intensive care units could be over capacity by mid-December.
Newsom called the explosive spread of the coronavirus “sobering” and said they that if the current trends continue, “We’re going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic, action.”
That could include the kind of restrictive stay-at-home orders that were in place earlier this year and went back into effect in Los Angeles County on Monday, he said.
The average number of new daily cases per week in the state had risen to more than 14,000 by Monday, he said, surpassing the previous 7-day high of nearly 10,000 over the summer.
Congress under pressure to pass Covid relief bill as government shutdown looms
Oregon nurse put on leave after posting TikTok bragging about not wearing mask
An Oregon nurse who bragged on TikTok about not wearing a mask outside of her job, prompting backlash on the platform, has been placed on administrative leave, according to her employer.
Salem Health said the nurse, who has not been identified other than by her username "LoveIsKind05," "displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic," the hospital said Saturday on Facebook.
"This video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members. We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very seriously. This individual does not speak for Salem Health and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," Salem Health said.
Covid-19 vaccines face a varied and powerful misinformation movement online
Vaccination proponents and misinformation researchers had been waiting for years for Facebook to take action against the biggest and most influential anti-vaccination pages.
So it was with some trepidation that they welcomed the news that the social network last week had banned some of the most popular and prolific anti-vaccination accounts — pages that had also pushed Covid-19 vaccination misinformation to millions of people.
Their impact, however, lives on. While researchers of extremism and public health advocates see the removal of the largest anti-vaccination accounts as mostly positive, new research shows the bigger threat to public trust in a Covid-19 vaccine comes from smaller, better-connected Facebook groups that gravitated to anti-vaccination messaging in recent months.
“What we’re seeing play out with Covid is what was already in the system," Neil Johnson, a physicist at George Washington University who studies online extremism, said. "It was primed for that at the end of 2019.”
Ohio governor urges people to stay home as 'hospitals fill up with COVID patients'
Gov. Mike DeWine urged residents of Ohio to work from home if they can "as we see our hospitals fill up with COVID patients."
DeWine also announced a postponement of state employees returning to work, originally scheduled for January. "We must do everything we can right now to slow down the transmission of the virus and the potential contact people may have," DeWine said in a series of tweets on Monday.
The announcement came the same day as Ohio posted 6,631 new cases and 30 deaths due to coronavirus.
'We're at more than capacity': Texas doctor warns coronavirus surge is straining hospitals
High school junior is first Wisconsin teenager to die from Covid-19, officials say
A Wisconsin teenager died from complications of Covid-19, officials said Monday, in another tragic first for the pandemic-ravaged state.
Isai Morocho was an 11th-grader at East High School and his death marks a "tremendous loss" for the Madison Metropolitan School District, a schools spokesman said.
"All of MMSD is heartbroken to learn of the passing of an East High School student due to Covid-19 related causes," the district said in a statement on Monday.
He'll be "the first teenager in Dane County to die from Covid, as well as the first teenager in Wisconsin" to pass from the virus, according to Christy Vogt, a health education coordinator for Public Health Madison & Dane County.
South Dakota nurse pleads with governor: Wear a mask
South Dakota nurse urges governor to ‘lead by example’ and wear a maskNov. 30, 202005:49
A South Dakota nurse pleaded with Gov. Kristi Noem to “lead by example” and wear a mask even as she refuses to mandate them statewide.
“My job and task is to build relationships between the government and between nurses,” Ashley Kingdon-Reese, who is the Executive Director of Independent Health Solutions, said on MSBNC. “And so, this opportunity is really a chance to plead with our governor to lead by example, to put that message out that's protective and not political.”
“Even if, personally, you don't believe that masks have a big impact, any impact is better than none,” she said.
Kingdon-Reese said the resistance to masks has been stoked by “disinformation and misinformation” and she fears it could lead to people saying no to the Covid-19 vaccine as well.
“If we don't get the information out and stop looking at this as a political issue, and that somehow wearing a mask or having a vaccine impedes on your freedom, we're gonna be in trouble,” she said.
South Dakota currently has a Covid-19 infection rate of 41.36 percent, which is the second-highest rate in the country, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Noem, a stalwart supporter of President Donald Trump, has refused to impose restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19 and has simply dismissed reports that South Dakota has become a superspreader state as a result.