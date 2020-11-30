Hundreds of Chicago-area nursing home workers strike as Covid-19 cases spike

SEE NEW POSTS

Polar Bear plunge in New York City canceled due to Covid-19 Hoping to kick off 2021 by doing the New Year's Day Polar Bear plunge at Coney Island? F-f-f-fuhgettaboutit. The rising number of Covid-19 cases has forced the Coney Island Polar Bear Club USA to put New York City's chilliest holiday tradition on ice — at least for this year. "With the ongoing concerns regarding mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel what would have been the 117th annual New Year's Day plunge," the organizers of the festive and often frigid event said on the club's official website.







Designer dress with latex-looking gloves sparks comments on pandemic fashion Kept seeing this sponsored ad and was appalled at the style and price. But then clicked on it and the reviews are pure gold. 😂😂Meryll Rogge Gloved Silk Double Satin Bolero | @Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/kBv6XAoMIL — Kirsten Wyatt (@kowyatt) November 29, 2020 Shoppers had no shortage of comments in response to a dress by designer Meryll Rogge that was fitted with latex-looking gloves. The gloves, which retail at Nordstrom for $740.00, stirred up a wide range of comments online. One shopper said, "This was an absolute stunner for my Halloween Mrs. Krabs outfit. 10/10 would recommend for any of your lobster dress-up needs." Another added, "I was so excited to attend my family's formal holiday celebration, but alas, I got scheduled to work the COVID floor at the hospital, thus I would be late to the party. But thank god! This formal hospital scrub gown, complete with gloves, will have me looking like a queen, one hour tending COVID patients, and the next hour, attending my family's party. Functional and Fun!" "Our Gloved Silk Double Satin Bolero, or 'Glove-Boa' was designed in October of 2019. Little did we know that a year later, we would be in the middle of an international pandemic and that our accessory would be the starting point for such a fun and unexpected discussion," Meryll Rogge told NBC News.







Oregon nurse put on leave after posting TikTok bragging about not wearing mask An Oregon nurse who bragged on TikTok about not wearing a mask outside of her job, prompting backlash on the platform, has been placed on administrative leave, according to her employer. Salem Health said the nurse, who has not been identified other than by her username "LoveIsKind05," "displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic," the hospital said Saturday on Facebook. "This video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members. We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very seriously. This individual does not speak for Salem Health and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," Salem Health said. Click here to read the full story.







Covid-19 vaccines face a varied and powerful misinformation movement online Vaccination proponents and misinformation researchers had been waiting for years for Facebook to take action against the biggest and most influential anti-vaccination pages. So it was with some trepidation that they welcomed the news that the social network last week had banned some of the most popular and prolific anti-vaccination accounts — pages that had also pushed Covid-19 vaccination misinformation to millions of people. Their impact, however, lives on. While researchers of extremism and public health advocates see the removal of the largest anti-vaccination accounts as mostly positive, new research shows the bigger threat to public trust in a Covid-19 vaccine comes from smaller, better-connected Facebook groups that gravitated to anti-vaccination messaging in recent months. "What we're seeing play out with Covid is what was already in the system," Neil Johnson, a physicist at George Washington University who studies online extremism, said. "It was primed for that at the end of 2019." Click here to read the full story.







Ohio governor urges people to stay home as 'hospitals fill up with COVID patients' Gov. Mike DeWine urged residents of Ohio to work from home if they can "as we see our hospitals fill up with COVID patients." DeWine also announced a postponement of state employees returning to work, originally scheduled for January. "We must do everything we can right now to slow down the transmission of the virus and the potential contact people may have," DeWine said in a series of tweets on Monday. The announcement came the same day as Ohio posted 6,631 new cases and 30 deaths due to coronavirus. A number of people across Ohio have been able to work from home since the pandemic began. At this time of a great increase in cases and as we see our hospitals fill up with COVID patients, I again ask anyone who can work from home to do so. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 30, 2020







High school junior is first Wisconsin teenager to die from Covid-19, officials say A Wisconsin teenager died from complications of Covid-19, officials said Monday, in another tragic first for the pandemic-ravaged state. Isai Morocho was an 11th-grader at East High School and his death marks a "tremendous loss" for the Madison Metropolitan School District, a schools spokesman said. "All of MMSD is heartbroken to learn of the passing of an East High School student due to Covid-19 related causes," the district said in a statement on Monday. He'll be "the first teenager in Dane County to die from Covid, as well as the first teenager in Wisconsin" to pass from the virus, according to Christy Vogt, a health education coordinator for Public Health Madison & Dane County. Click here to read the full story.






