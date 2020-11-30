SEE NEW POSTS

Denmark wants to dig up 'zombie mink' with mutated coronavirus from mass graves Denmark's government wants to dig up mink that were culled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after some resurfaced from mass graves. Denmark ordered all farmed mink to be culled early this month after finding that 12 people had been infected by a mutated strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, which passed from humans to mink and back to humans. The decision led to 17 million animals being destroyed and to the resignation last week of Food and Agriculture Minister Morgens Jensen, after it was determined that the order was illegal. Dead mink were tipped into trenches at a military area in western Denmark and covered with two meters (about six feet) of soil. But hundreds have begun resurfacing, pushed out of the ground by what authorities say is gas from their decomposition. Newspapers have referred to them as the "zombie mink." Click here to read the full story. Share this -







To counter Covid's hit to economy, Hawaii encouraging people to work remotely from the state The state of Hawaii launched a program on Monday hoping to entice people to work remotely from the islands. The Movers & Shakas program was launched through a partnership with the state’s government, business leaders, alumni associations and various organizations to bring workers to the Hawaiian islands after the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the state’s tourism industry. Fifty applicants who meet the qualifications of the program will become part of the first cohort and will receive a free roundtrip ticket to Oahu, according to a press release. Once accepted, program participants must sign a pledge, “The Pledge to Our Keiki,” promising to be a good neighbor and making a commitment to respecting the culture and natural resources of Hawaii. They must also volunteer several hours per week with a nonprofit organization that matches their professional skill set in their new Hawaiian community. In return for their volunteer work, participants will be given access to discounts on accommodations, flights, restaurants and other attractions. Hawaii has the lowest rate per capita of Covid-19 cases in the U.S., just 5.9 per 100,000 in the last 7 days, according to the CDC. Share this -







Polar Bear plunge in New York City canceled due to Covid-19 Hoping to kick off 2021 by doing the New Year’s Day Polar Bear plunge at Coney Island? F-f-f-fuhgettaboutit. The rising number of Covid-19 cases has forced the Coney Island Polar Bear Club USA to put New York City’s chilliest holiday tradition on ice — at least for this year. “With the ongoing concerns regarding mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel what would have been the 117th annual New Year's Day plunge,” the organizers of the festive and often frigid event said on the club’s official website. Share this -







Designer dress with latex-looking gloves sparks comments on pandemic fashion Kept seeing this sponsored ad and was appalled at the style and price. But then clicked on it and the reviews are pure gold. 😂😂Meryll Rogge Gloved Silk Double Satin Bolero | @Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/kBv6XAoMIL — Kirsten Wyatt (@kowyatt) November 29, 2020 Shoppers had no shortage of comments in response to a dress by designer Meryll Rogge that was fitted with latex-looking gloves. The gloves, which retail at Nordstrom for $740.00, stirred up a wide range of comments online. One shopper said, “This was an absolute stunner for my Halloween Mrs. Krabs outfit. 10/10 would recommend for any of your lobster dress-up needs.” Another added, "I was so excited to attend my family’s formal holiday celebration, but alas, I got scheduled to work the COVID floor at the hospital, thus I would be late to the party. But thank god! This formal hospital scrub gown, complete with gloves, will have me looking like a queen, one hour tending COVID patients, and the next hour, attending my family’s party. Functional and Fun!” “Our Gloved Silk Double Satin Bolero, or ‘Glove-Boa' was designed in October of 2019. Little did we know that a year later, we would be in the middle of an international pandemic and that our accessory would be the starting point for such a fun and unexpected discussion,” Meryll Rogge told NBC News. Share this -







Oregon nurse put on leave after posting TikTok bragging about not wearing mask An Oregon nurse who bragged on TikTok about not wearing a mask outside of her job, prompting backlash on the platform, has been placed on administrative leave, according to her employer. Salem Health said the nurse, who has not been identified other than by her username "LoveIsKind05," "displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic," the hospital said Saturday on Facebook. "This video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members. We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very seriously. This individual does not speak for Salem Health and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," Salem Health said. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Covid-19 vaccines face a varied and powerful misinformation movement online Vaccination proponents and misinformation researchers had been waiting for years for Facebook to take action against the biggest and most influential anti-vaccination pages. So it was with some trepidation that they welcomed the news that the social network last week had banned some of the most popular and prolific anti-vaccination accounts — pages that had also pushed Covid-19 vaccination misinformation to millions of people. Their impact, however, lives on. While researchers of extremism and public health advocates see the removal of the largest anti-vaccination accounts as mostly positive, new research shows the bigger threat to public trust in a Covid-19 vaccine comes from smaller, better-connected Facebook groups that gravitated to anti-vaccination messaging in recent months. “What we’re seeing play out with Covid is what was already in the system," Neil Johnson, a physicist at George Washington University who studies online extremism, said. "It was primed for that at the end of 2019.” Click here to read the full story. Share this -





