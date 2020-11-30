SEE NEW POSTS

Ravens-Steelers game postponed a third time, now scheduled for Wednesday The game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers that was originally scheduled as the marquee football match for Thanksgiving night has been pushed back once more. Following a coronavirus outbreak in the Ravens organization that put more than 20 people on the Covid-19/reserve list, the game was moved from last Thursday to Sunday. Then it was moved again from Sunday to Tuesday. And now, on Monday, the NFL announced the game will be played on Wednesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. ET. The Week 12 @Ravens-@steelers game has been moved to Wednesday at 3:40pm ET on NBC. Here's a look at the changes and the full schedule: https://t.co/UUfSeq2uvh pic.twitter.com/59eCLmLlX6 — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 1, 2020







Miami-Dade County Mayor tests positive for Covid-19 Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has tested positive for COVID-19. Levine Cava tweeted Monday that her husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients and also tested positive Monday. They both have mild symptoms and are in quarantine. "Our family is no different from the thousands of other families at heightened risk of exposure due to the sacrifice of healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines – the heroes and heroines who work to keep us safe," Levine Cava said in a series of tweets. "I'm more grateful than ever for their bravery." Levine Cava said she was exposed over the Thanksgiving holiday and has not had any in-person contact with other county employees. Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19, after learning that my husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients last Wednesday; he also tested positive today. Rob and I are quarantining at home. We both remain in good spirits and have only mild symptoms. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) November 30, 2020 Click here to read the full story.







Denmark wants to dig up 'zombie mink' with mutated coronavirus from mass graves Denmark's government wants to dig up mink that were culled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after some resurfaced from mass graves. Denmark ordered all farmed mink to be culled early this month after finding that 12 people had been infected by a mutated strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, which passed from humans to mink and back to humans. The decision led to 17 million animals being destroyed and to the resignation last week of Food and Agriculture Minister Morgens Jensen, after it was determined that the order was illegal. Dead mink were tipped into trenches at a military area in western Denmark and covered with two meters (about six feet) of soil. But hundreds have begun resurfacing, pushed out of the ground by what authorities say is gas from their decomposition. Newspapers have referred to them as the "zombie mink." Click here to read the full story.







To counter Covid's hit to economy, Hawaii encouraging people to work remotely from the state The state of Hawaii launched a program on Monday hoping to entice people to work remotely from the islands. The Movers & Shakas program was launched through a partnership with the state's government, business leaders, alumni associations and various organizations to bring workers to the Hawaiian islands after the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the state's tourism industry. Fifty applicants who meet the qualifications of the program will become part of the first cohort and will receive a free roundtrip ticket to Oahu, according to a press release. Once accepted, program participants must sign a pledge, "The Pledge to Our Keiki," promising to be a good neighbor and making a commitment to respecting the culture and natural resources of Hawaii. They must also volunteer several hours per week with a nonprofit organization that matches their professional skill set in their new Hawaiian community. In return for their volunteer work, participants will be given access to discounts on accommodations, flights, restaurants and other attractions. Hawaii has the lowest rate per capita of Covid-19 cases in the U.S., just 5.9 per 100,000 in the last 7 days, according to the CDC.







Polar Bear plunge in New York City canceled due to Covid-19 Hoping to kick off 2021 by doing the New Year's Day Polar Bear plunge at Coney Island? F-f-f-fuhgettaboutit. The rising number of Covid-19 cases has forced the Coney Island Polar Bear Club USA to put New York City's chilliest holiday tradition on ice — at least for this year. "With the ongoing concerns regarding mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel what would have been the 117th annual New Year's Day plunge," the organizers of the festive and often frigid event said on the club's official website.







Designer dress with latex-looking gloves sparks comments on pandemic fashion Kept seeing this sponsored ad and was appalled at the style and price. But then clicked on it and the reviews are pure gold. 😂😂Meryll Rogge Gloved Silk Double Satin Bolero | @Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/kBv6XAoMIL — Kirsten Wyatt (@kowyatt) November 29, 2020 Shoppers had no shortage of comments in response to a dress by designer Meryll Rogge that was fitted with latex-looking gloves. The gloves, which retail at Nordstrom for $740.00, stirred up a wide range of comments online. One shopper said, "This was an absolute stunner for my Halloween Mrs. Krabs outfit. 10/10 would recommend for any of your lobster dress-up needs." Another added, "I was so excited to attend my family's formal holiday celebration, but alas, I got scheduled to work the COVID floor at the hospital, thus I would be late to the party. But thank god! This formal hospital scrub gown, complete with gloves, will have me looking like a queen, one hour tending COVID patients, and the next hour, attending my family's party. Functional and Fun!" "Our Gloved Silk Double Satin Bolero, or 'Glove-Boa' was designed in October of 2019. Little did we know that a year later, we would be in the middle of an international pandemic and that our accessory would be the starting point for such a fun and unexpected discussion," Meryll Rogge told NBC News.







Oregon nurse put on leave after posting TikTok bragging about not wearing mask An Oregon nurse who bragged on TikTok about not wearing a mask outside of her job, prompting backlash on the platform, has been placed on administrative leave, according to her employer. Salem Health said the nurse, who has not been identified other than by her username "LoveIsKind05," "displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic," the hospital said Saturday on Facebook. "This video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members. We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very seriously. This individual does not speak for Salem Health and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," Salem Health said. Click here to read the full story.






