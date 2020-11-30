The nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that the travel-heavy Thanksgiving holiday could make the current surge in Covid-19 cases even worse in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, global deaths crept toward 1.5 million as the total hit 1.45 million on Monday.
Live Blog
Pandemic changes visits with Santa and kids' Christmas wish lists
Vaccine news fuels return to lavish weddings
NBC News spoke with a half dozen wedding industry insiders who said that among the themes to emerge in 2020 are the rise of micro-weddings, the death of destination weddings, the growing popularity of Covid-19 riders in wedding contracts and the emergence of 2021 as a popular year to wed.
The promise of a vaccine, wedding experts said, has given couples a renewed sense of optimism. Still, they say, 2020 remains a year of industry setbacks.
“2020 is really just one big loss for the wedding industry,” said Steve Sendor, publisher of Sophisticated Weddings Magazine.
Scott Atlas, Trump medical adviser who clashed with public health experts, resigns
Dr. Scott Atlas, the controversial White House coronavirus adviser, is resigning from his position tomorrow, a White House official said Monday.
Fox News, which first reported the resignation, obtained Atlas’s resignation letter, which is dated Dec. 1 and says that he was on a 130-day detail set to expire this week.
Atlas, who has no infectious disease background, has been on the outs with most of the rest of the coronavirus task force for months. He has spread misinformation about the virus and downplayed its seriousness.
Spain village could be over 70 percent Covid positive, residents mass-tested
Ravens-Steelers game postponed a third time, now scheduled for Wednesday
The game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers that was originally scheduled as the marquee football match for Thanksgiving night has been pushed back once more.
Following a coronavirus outbreak in the Ravens organization that put more than 20 people on the Covid-19/reserve list, the game was moved from last Thursday to Sunday. Then it was moved again from Sunday to Tuesday. And now, on Monday, the NFL announced the game will be played on Wednesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. ET.
Miami-Dade County Mayor tests positive for Covid-19
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has tested positive for COVID-19.
Levine Cava tweeted Monday that her husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients and also tested positive Monday. They both have mild symptoms and are in quarantine.
"Our family is no different from the thousands of other families at heightened risk of exposure due to the sacrifice of healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines – the heroes and heroines who work to keep us safe," Levine Cava said in a series of tweets. "I’m more grateful than ever for their bravery."
Levine Cava said she was exposed over the Thanksgiving holiday and has not had any in-person contact with other county employees.
Denmark wants to dig up 'zombie mink' with mutated coronavirus from mass graves
Denmark's government wants to dig up mink that were culled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after some resurfaced from mass graves.
Denmark ordered all farmed mink to be culled early this month after finding that 12 people had been infected by a mutated strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, which passed from humans to mink and back to humans.
The decision led to 17 million animals being destroyed and to the resignation last week of Food and Agriculture Minister Morgens Jensen, after it was determined that the order was illegal.
Dead mink were tipped into trenches at a military area in western Denmark and covered with two meters (about six feet) of soil. But hundreds have begun resurfacing, pushed out of the ground by what authorities say is gas from their decomposition. Newspapers have referred to them as the "zombie mink."
To counter Covid's hit to economy, Hawaii encouraging people to work remotely from the state
The state of Hawaii launched a program on Monday hoping to entice people to work remotely from the islands.
The Movers & Shakas program was launched through a partnership with the state’s government, business leaders, alumni associations and various organizations to bring workers to the Hawaiian islands after the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the state’s tourism industry.
Fifty applicants who meet the qualifications of the program will become part of the first cohort and will receive a free roundtrip ticket to Oahu, according to a press release.
Once accepted, program participants must sign a pledge, “The Pledge to Our Keiki,” promising to be a good neighbor and making a commitment to respecting the culture and natural resources of Hawaii. They must also volunteer several hours per week with a nonprofit organization that matches their professional skill set in their new Hawaiian community. In return for their volunteer work, participants will be given access to discounts on accommodations, flights, restaurants and other attractions.
Hawaii has the lowest rate per capita of Covid-19 cases in the U.S., just 5.9 per 100,000 in the last 7 days, according to the CDC.
Hundreds of Chicago-area nursing home workers strike as Covid-19 cases spike
Hundreds of Chicago-area nursing home workers strike as cases spikeNov. 30, 202002:31
Polar Bear plunge in New York City canceled due to Covid-19
Hoping to kick off 2021 by doing the New Year’s Day Polar Bear plunge at Coney Island? F-f-f-fuhgettaboutit.
The rising number of Covid-19 cases has forced the Coney Island Polar Bear Club USA to put New York City’s chilliest holiday tradition on ice — at least for this year.
“With the ongoing concerns regarding mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel what would have been the 117th annual New Year's Day plunge,” the organizers of the festive and often frigid event said on the club’s official website.
Designer dress with latex-looking gloves sparks comments on pandemic fashion
Shoppers had no shortage of comments in response to a dress by designer Meryll Rogge that was fitted with latex-looking gloves. The gloves, which retail at Nordstrom for $740.00, stirred up a wide range of comments online.
One shopper said, “This was an absolute stunner for my Halloween Mrs. Krabs outfit. 10/10 would recommend for any of your lobster dress-up needs.”
Another added, "I was so excited to attend my family’s formal holiday celebration, but alas, I got scheduled to work the COVID floor at the hospital, thus I would be late to the party. But thank god! This formal hospital scrub gown, complete with gloves, will have me looking like a queen, one hour tending COVID patients, and the next hour, attending my family’s party. Functional and Fun!”
“Our Gloved Silk Double Satin Bolero, or ‘Glove-Boa' was designed in October of 2019. Little did we know that a year later, we would be in the middle of an international pandemic and that our accessory would be the starting point for such a fun and unexpected discussion,” Meryll Rogge told NBC News.