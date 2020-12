SEE NEW POSTS

Trudeau planning to spend tens of billions more on recovery TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is vowing to spend tens of billions more dollars to help the country recover from the pandemic. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the country is facing its most severe challenge since the second World War, the worst economic shock since the Great Depression and the worse health crisis since the Spanish flu over a century ago. The cost to date has the federal deficit reaching a record $381.6 billion Canadian (US$294 billion) this year, but the government says it could close in on $400 billion Canadian (US$308 billion) if widespread lockdowns return in the coming weeks. Toronto, Canada's largest city, is on lockdown. The government's fall economic update proposes to send extra child-benefit payments to families next year. The government is proposing $25 billion Canadian (US$19 billion) in new spending.







Vaccine news fuels return to lavish weddings NBC News spoke with a half dozen wedding industry insiders who said that among the themes to emerge in 2020 are the rise of micro-weddings, the death of destination weddings, the growing popularity of Covid-19 riders in wedding contracts and the emergence of 2021 as a popular year to wed. The promise of a vaccine, wedding experts said, has given couples a renewed sense of optimism. Still, they say, 2020 remains a year of industry setbacks. "2020 is really just one big loss for the wedding industry," said Steve Sendor, publisher of Sophisticated Weddings Magazine. Read the full story here.







Ravens-Steelers game postponed a third time, now scheduled for Wednesday The game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers that was originally scheduled as the marquee football match for Thanksgiving night has been pushed back once more. Following a coronavirus outbreak in the Ravens organization that put more than 20 people on the Covid-19/reserve list, the game was moved from last Thursday to Sunday. Then it was moved again from Sunday to Tuesday. And now, on Monday, the NFL announced the game will be played on Wednesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. ET. The Week 12 @Ravens-@steelers game has been moved to Wednesday at 3:40pm ET on NBC. Here's a look at the changes and the full schedule: https://t.co/UUfSeq2uvh pic.twitter.com/59eCLmLlX6 — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 1, 2020







Miami-Dade County Mayor tests positive for Covid-19 Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has tested positive for COVID-19. Levine Cava tweeted Monday that her husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients and also tested positive Monday. They both have mild symptoms and are in quarantine. "Our family is no different from the thousands of other families at heightened risk of exposure due to the sacrifice of healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines – the heroes and heroines who work to keep us safe," Levine Cava said in a series of tweets. "I'm more grateful than ever for their bravery." Levine Cava said she was exposed over the Thanksgiving holiday and has not had any in-person contact with other county employees. Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19, after learning that my husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients last Wednesday; he also tested positive today. Rob and I are quarantining at home. We both remain in good spirits and have only mild symptoms. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) November 30, 2020 Click here to read the full story.







Denmark wants to dig up 'zombie mink' with mutated coronavirus from mass graves Denmark's government wants to dig up mink that were culled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after some resurfaced from mass graves. Denmark ordered all farmed mink to be culled early this month after finding that 12 people had been infected by a mutated strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, which passed from humans to mink and back to humans. The decision led to 17 million animals being destroyed and to the resignation last week of Food and Agriculture Minister Morgens Jensen, after it was determined that the order was illegal. Dead mink were tipped into trenches at a military area in western Denmark and covered with two meters (about six feet) of soil. But hundreds have begun resurfacing, pushed out of the ground by what authorities say is gas from their decomposition. Newspapers have referred to them as the "zombie mink." Click here to read the full story.







To counter Covid's hit to economy, Hawaii encouraging people to work remotely from the state The state of Hawaii launched a program on Monday hoping to entice people to work remotely from the islands. The Movers & Shakas program was launched through a partnership with the state's government, business leaders, alumni associations and various organizations to bring workers to the Hawaiian islands after the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the state's tourism industry. Fifty applicants who meet the qualifications of the program will become part of the first cohort and will receive a free roundtrip ticket to Oahu, according to a press release. Once accepted, program participants must sign a pledge, "The Pledge to Our Keiki," promising to be a good neighbor and making a commitment to respecting the culture and natural resources of Hawaii. They must also volunteer several hours per week with a nonprofit organization that matches their professional skill set in their new Hawaiian community. In return for their volunteer work, participants will be given access to discounts on accommodations, flights, restaurants and other attractions. Hawaii has the lowest rate per capita of Covid-19 cases in the U.S., just 5.9 per 100,000 in the last 7 days, according to the CDC.