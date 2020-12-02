SEE NEW POSTS

Ohio is now on Ohio's travel advisory list after Covid positivity rate hits 15 percent Ohio has placed itself on its own travel advisory list after the Covid-19 positivity rate hit 15 percent in the state. Under guidelines from the state's health department, those entering Ohio from states on the advisory list — and now, presumably, traveling within the state — are advised to quarantine for 14 days. "This is the first week since April where Ohio’s positivity for COVID-19 has increased above 15%," the health department said Wednesday on its official site. "The state has seen record levels of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the past week, and all Ohioans can help to limit the spread and impact of this virus." "This includes recommendations to stay at home except for necessary trips for supplies, consistent mask-wearing when around others, and frequent hand washing." Ohio's updated travel advisory map. ⬇



More information: https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z pic.twitter.com/Nt5js5jS2N — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 2, 2020







Chicago couple who canceled wedding due to Covid donate catering as Thanksgiving meals After a Chicago couple had to cancel their wedding due to the pandemic, they decided to use their catering deposit to help people in need. Emily Bugg and Billy Lewis got engaged in July 2019 and were set to marry in a 150 person wedding in October, but decided to elope at City Hall instead, according to NBC Chicago. Instead of losing their nonrefundable deposit, the couple decided to use the $5,000 to provide Thanksgiving meals for clients of Thresholds, a nonprofit organization that provides services to people with mental illnesses and substance use disorders where Bugg works as a mental health counselor. "It seemed like an easy decision and the right thing to turn something that we could have been disappointed at to give to so many people who need it right now," Bugg told NBC Chicago. The couple was able to provide 200 meals through their caterer, Big Delicious Planet. The meals consisted of Thanksgiving staples like turkey, potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, salad and cookies. Because of the couple's generous donation, the nonprofit organization was able to feed more people for Thanksgiving this year than in years past, explained Threshold's CEO Mark Ishaug. "I was so moved because it was so beautiful," Ishaug told NBC Chicago.







Couple who tested positive for Covid is arrested after boarding flight A couple in Hawaii is facing reckless endangerment charges after boarding a flight with their 4-year-old despite having tested positive for Covid-19, police said. The couple, Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson, knew they had tested positive when they boarded a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Lihue, Kaua'i police spokeswoman Coco Zickos said Wednesday. They had been instructed by San Francisco International Airport officials to isolate and not travel, Zickos said. When Moribe and Peterson arrived at Lihue Airport, they were escorted by police to a designated isolation room for further processing and investigation. Moribe, 41, and Peterson, 46, who are residents of Wailua, were arrested on second-degree reckless endangerment charges. A family member took their child home and Child Protective Services was notified, Zickos said. Click here to read the full story.







The Covid mink crisis: Why Denmark culled 17 million minks and now plans to dig up their buried bodies Around the world, minks are getting sick. The small, ferret-like mammals farmed for their valuable fur have raised alarm after contracting and mutating the coronavirus, passing it back to humans. The virus, officials said, spread from human handler to mink, mutated, and then spread back to humans. Denmark went so far as to cull 17 million minks in November in response to outbreaks at more than 200 mink farms. The northern region of the country, where most fur farms lie, was placed under strict lockdowns. The Danish government spared no mink, killing infected and healthy animals, alike. "We would rather go a step too far than take a step too little to combat Covid-19," the country's foreign minister Jeppe Kofod said at a press conference in early November. Click here to read the full story.







Pelosi, Schumer back bipartisan $908 billion Covid relief aid proposal as basis for package Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the top Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, will support using the pared-back $908 billion Covid-19 aid package that was crafted by a group of bipartisan lawmakers as the basis for an ultimate deal. Their support renews hope that Congress could approve aid before the end of the year. The proposal would extend boosted unemployment payments and extend help to cash-strapped local governments. The Democrats urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to consider the proposal, a concession by Pelosi and Schumer, who had been insisting that the package be larger. In a joint statement, Pelosi and Schumer said, "While we made a new offer to Leader McConnell and Leader McCarthy on Monday, in the spirit of compromise we believe the bipartisan framework introduced by senators yesterday should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations." Click here to read the full story.







White House hosting indoor holiday parties despite warnings from top health officials The White House is planning to host as many as 20 indoor holiday parties this season, even as its own coronavirus task force warns states that the pandemic is "in a very dangerous place" and top health officials have cautioned against indoor celebrations. One such party was held Tuesday night and included a brief appearance by President Donald Trump. Pictures from the event show several attendees not wearing masks, including Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel. Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's chief of staff, said in a statement on Wednesday that the White House would "celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah while providing the safest environment possible." Among the safety measures that Grisham said would be in place were smaller guest lists and mask requirements, with social distancing also "encouraged." Photos from Tuesday's event, however, showed a crowded party with no social distancing and a number of guests without masks. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shrugged off the concerns that the gatherings could set a bad example for Americans as they head into the holiday season. "If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protests, you can also go to a Christmas party. You can celebrate the holiday of Christmas, and you can do it responsibly," she told reporters. "We will engage in the celebration of Christmas."







The NFL says it won't get early access to Covid-19 vaccines The NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said Wednesday the league won't try to "cut the line" in getting access to a Covid-19 vaccine before it's publicly available, according to a tweet from ESPN's Ian Rapoport. The NFL, which opted not to adopt a bubble model in its efforts to resume play and limit the spread of Covid-19, has faced several setbacks this season. It hasn't had to cancel a 2020 regular season game yet but has been forced to postpone and reschedule several games, including the Week 12 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, which has been postponed three times because of positive coronavirus cases. Dr. Allen Sills makes clear the NFL won't "cut the line" on the looming COVID-19 vaccine. For those wondering. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2020







Police eject hundreds from Long Island house party Hundreds of people attended a party this week on Long Island at a mansion that was rented on Airbnb, according to authorities in Suffolk County, New York. The Suffolk County Police Department confirmed the event in an email to NBC News, saying they responded to calls at 51 Hawkins Lane in Brookhaven at approximately 12:25 a.m. on November 30. "Fifth Precinct officers responded to the house where approximately 300 to 400 people were present," Suffolk PD said. Click here for the full story






