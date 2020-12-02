Correctional facilities suffer from Covid hotspots as cases surge

SEE NEW POSTS

Austin mayor told residents to stay home, but he was on vacation in Mexico AUSTIN, Texas — The mayor of Austin, Texas, is apologizing for taking a family vacation to Mexico in November at the same time he was telling residents to stay home because of a worsening surge in coronavirus cases. Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday that his trip to Cabo San Lucas "set a bad example." The apology came hours after the Austin American-Statesman published a story revealing the vacation, which Adler had previously never mentioned publicly. At one point during the trip to Mexico, Adler even posted a video on Facebook telling people in Austin that now was "not the time to relax" and urging them to stay home. Texas this week surpassed 9,000 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 for the first time since summer. The mayor has been among the state's most vocal politicians in pleading for vigilance during the pandemic.







Obama will 'absolutely' get vaccine, may do so on video Former President Barack Obama said he will "absolutely" get a Covid-19 vaccine — and that he may do so on television or otherwise recorded in an effort to help convince people it is safe. He made the comments on SiriusXM's "The Joe Madison Show," which will air Thursday, during a discussion that touched on possible skepticism in the Black community. The former president said he trusts completely National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci. "If Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I'm going to take it," Obama said, according to a transcript released SiriusXM. "And I understand, historically, everything dating back all the way to the Tuskegee experiments and so forth, why the African-American community would have some skepticism," Obama said. "But the fact of the matter is, is that vaccines are why we don't have polio anymore," the former president said, also noting the higher rate of death from Covid-19 in the Black and other communities.







More than 100,000 in U.S. hospitalized with Covid The U.S. has hit a record number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, surpassing the number of people who were admitted during the country's first peak months ago. More than 100,000 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Surges in new positive cases and hospitalization have been reported across the country as officials hope vaccines will be approved for distribution by the end of the month. Our daily update is published. States reported 1.4 million tests, 196k cases, and 2,733 deaths. There are 100,226 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US —the first time hospitalizations have exceeded 100k. pic.twitter.com/8QSKujBGao — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 3, 2020







White House vaccine timeline shows 20M doses could be distributed this month A White House document that lays out the Trump administration’s expected timeline for vaccine approval and distribution in the coming weeks says there could be more than 20 million doses provided by the end of December. The first delivery of the Pfizer vaccine could come in the next two weeks, and Moderna's could arrive within three weeks, pending final approval for both, according to the draft Operation Warp Speed document. A breakdown of the document's key timeline takeaways: The administration expects first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine could be delivered as soon as December 15 (after identifying a window of December 11-14 for emergency use authorization).

The Moderna vaccine could first be delivered on December 22, depending on approval.

The administration has asked all states by Friday enroll their providers in the Covid-19 vaccine program and access their respective allocations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

They have also asked states to complete their own “microplans for distribution and administration” and “pre-order” Pfizer vaccines.

The group’s “vaccine manufacturing forecast” predicts 6.4 millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be ready for distribution December 13-19 (note: all estimates include first dose, second dose and reserve so this would be enough to vaccinate around 3 million people).

They expect 7.3 million doses to be ready from December 20-26 and 8.8 million December 27-31 for a total of 22.5 million Pfizer vaccines that could be distributed this month (again, this vaccine involves two doses).

As for Moderna, they predict 12.5 millions of doses could be ready December 20-26 and 5.5 million December 27-31 for a total of 18 million this month (so potentially enough for 9 million people; add that to Pfizer and you get enough for about 20 million people combined)







CDC director approves plan to distribute first vaccines to healthcare workers, nursing homes Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first groups to be offered the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a new proposal approved by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met virtually on Tuesday to discuss who would receive the first doses of the vaccine and to vote on the proposed language for the recommendation. The proposal passed 13 to 1 and the recommendation was adopted by CDC Director Robert Redfield on Wednesday. The first phase of the vaccine rollout will be known as Phase 1a and is set to begin as soon as a vaccine receives authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, which is currently reviewing data on two vaccines, made by Pfizer and Moderna. The FDA's advisory committee will meet on Dec. 10 to consider an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine. The two groups in Phase 1a together represent around 24 million Americans — 21 million health care workers and 3 million residents of long-term care facilities. Staff working at long-term care facilities are considered among the health care workers.







48 NBA players test positive for coronavirus The NBA and National Basketball Players Association released a joint statement on Wednesday announcing that 48 players have tested positive for Covid-19 after the teams returned to their home markets. The statement said 546 players were tested in this initial return-to-market-phase, and the 48 who tested positive will be isolated. NBA and NBPA Announce COVID-19 Test Results pic.twitter.com/XnUwEAI4TI — NBPA (@TheNBPA) December 2, 2020







Indiana healthcare worker shares emotional toll of caring for Covid-19 patients 'Will I end up on a ventilator?': Respiratory therapist on emotional toll of treating Covid patients Dec. 2, 2020 03:57 A healthcare worker at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis detailed the emotional toll she and her colleagues have faced caring for Covid-19 patients in a video diary released by the hospital. Jody White, a respiratory therapist who has worked for Indiana University Health for 10 years, explained in the video that she has been treating Covid-19 patients since March. Respiratory therapists are responsible for caring for patients who are having difficulty breathing, which is one of the most common symptoms of the coronavirus infection. "We're all very tired. I'm very tired," White said in the video. "It's just another day to a lot of people, but we've been living this since March and there has not been a day that went by that we haven't taken care of (Covid-19) patients here." The stress of caring for Covid-19 patients has been extremely taxing for White because she has lung problems and asthma, which put her at a higher risk for severe illness or death if she were to contract the virus. "It's in the back of my head that in a couple of days, even if I'm wearing my PPE, which I always do, you never know, like, I might start getting symptoms," she said through tears. "Am I going to end up in the hospital? Will I end up on a ventilator?"







Ohio is now on Ohio's travel advisory list after Covid positivity rate hits 15 percent Ohio has placed itself on its own travel advisory list after the Covid-19 positivity rate hit 15 percent in the state. Under guidelines from the state's health department, those entering Ohio from states on the advisory list — and now, presumably, traveling within the state — are advised to quarantine for 14 days. "This is the first week since April where Ohio’s positivity for COVID-19 has increased above 15%," the health department said Wednesday on its official site. "The state has seen record levels of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the past week, and all Ohioans can help to limit the spread and impact of this virus." "This includes recommendations to stay at home except for necessary trips for supplies, consistent mask-wearing when around others, and frequent hand washing." Ohio's updated travel advisory map. ⬇



More information: https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z pic.twitter.com/Nt5js5jS2N — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 2, 2020






