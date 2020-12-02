SEE NEW POSTS

'Cancel everything,' LA mayor says as he issues 'safer at home' order The Los Angeles mayor on Wednesday night issued a "safer at home" order. The order, which modifies an existing one, means the city rules now mirror restrictions put in place by Los Angeles County, the mayor's office said. Those, among other things, bar most gatherings with people from different households. People are urged to stay at home as much as possible. "My message couldn't be simpler: It's time to hunker down," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "It's time to cancel everything. And if it isn't essential, don't do it." Wednesday saw the highest daily number yet of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Los Angeles County, with 2,439, the county department of health said. The department announced nearly 6,000 more cases and 40 new deaths Wednesday. More than 7,700 people have died in the county overall in the pandemic.







More than 204,000 new cases reported Wednesday The United States surpassed another grim milestone Wednesday, with nearly 205,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported in a single day, according to an NBC News tally. That figure comes just a month after the U.S. single-day record topped 100,000 cases for the first time. More than 2,700 people died Wednesday, according to the data. And more people than ever are hospitalized with the coronavirus. The COVID Tracking Project reported that 100,000 people were hospitalized across the country on Wednesday.







Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing dies at 94 PARIS — Valery Giscard d'Estaing, the president of France from 1974 to 1981 who became a champion of European integration, died on Wednesday. He was 94. Giscard d'Estaing's office said he passed away in his family home in the Loir-et-Cher region, in central France, after contracting COVID-19. "In accordance with his wishes, his funeral will take place in strict privacy," his office said. Giscard d'Estaing was hospitalized last month with heart problems, but remained vigorous deep into old age. Read the full story here.







Austin mayor told residents to stay home, but he was on vacation in Mexico AUSTIN, Texas — The mayor of Austin, Texas, is apologizing for taking a family vacation to Mexico in November at the same time he was telling residents to stay home because of a worsening surge in coronavirus cases. Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday that his trip to Cabo San Lucas "set a bad example." The apology came hours after the Austin American-Statesman published a story revealing the vacation, which Adler had previously never mentioned publicly. At one point during the trip to Mexico, Adler even posted a video on Facebook telling people in Austin that now was "not the time to relax" and urging them to stay home. Texas this week surpassed 9,000 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 for the first time since summer. The mayor has been among the state's most vocal politicians in pleading for vigilance during the pandemic.







Obama will 'absolutely' get vaccine, may do so on video Former President Barack Obama said he will "absolutely" get a Covid-19 vaccine — and that he may do so on television or otherwise recorded in an effort to help convince people it is safe. He made the comments on SiriusXM's "The Joe Madison Show," which will air Thursday, during a discussion that touched on possible skepticism in the Black community. The former president said he trusts completely National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci. "If Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I'm going to take it," Obama said, according to a transcript released SiriusXM. "And I understand, historically, everything dating back all the way to the Tuskegee experiments and so forth, why the African-American community would have some skepticism," Obama said. "But the fact of the matter is, is that vaccines are why we don't have polio anymore," the former president said, also noting the higher rate of death from Covid-19 in the Black and other communities.







More than 100,000 in U.S. hospitalized with Covid The U.S. has hit a record number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, surpassing the number of people who were admitted during the country's first peak months ago. More than 100,000 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Surges in new positive cases and hospitalization have been reported across the country as officials hope vaccines will be approved for distribution by the end of the month. Our daily update is published. States reported 1.4 million tests, 196k cases, and 2,733 deaths. There are 100,226 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US —the first time hospitalizations have exceeded 100k. pic.twitter.com/8QSKujBGao — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 3, 2020







White House vaccine timeline shows 20M doses could be distributed this month A White House document that lays out the Trump administration’s expected timeline for vaccine approval and distribution in the coming weeks says there could be more than 20 million doses provided by the end of December. The first delivery of the Pfizer vaccine could come in the next two weeks, and Moderna's could arrive within three weeks, pending final approval for both, according to the draft Operation Warp Speed document. A breakdown of the document's key timeline takeaways: The administration expects first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine could be delivered as soon as December 15 (after identifying a window of December 11-14 for emergency use authorization).

The Moderna vaccine could first be delivered on December 22, depending on approval.

The administration has asked all states by Friday enroll their providers in the Covid-19 vaccine program and access their respective allocations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

They have also asked states to complete their own “microplans for distribution and administration” and “pre-order” Pfizer vaccines.

The group’s “vaccine manufacturing forecast” predicts 6.4 millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be ready for distribution December 13-19 (note: all estimates include first dose, second dose and reserve so this would be enough to vaccinate around 3 million people).

They expect 7.3 million doses to be ready from December 20-26 and 8.8 million December 27-31 for a total of 22.5 million Pfizer vaccines that could be distributed this month (again, this vaccine involves two doses).

As for Moderna, they predict 12.5 millions of doses could be ready December 20-26 and 5.5 million December 27-31 for a total of 18 million this month (so potentially enough for 9 million people; add that to Pfizer and you get enough for about 20 million people combined)






