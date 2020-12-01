Pfizer and BioNTech apply for emergency vaccine approval in Europe

BioNTech said that if the vaccine, currently named BNT162b2, is approved, its use in Europe could begin before the end of 2020.

The move comes a day after rival Moderna said it was asking U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The two companies said Tuesday that the submission, which occurred Monday, completes the rolling review process they initiated with the agency on Oct. 6.

BERLIN — German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency.

Russian rapper 'Basta' criticized for holding concerts amid pandemic

Russian rapper Basta (Vasily Vakulenko) performs during a drive-in concert as part of the Live & Drive series at a parking lot of Luzhniki Sports Complex, Moscow In July. Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS /Getty Images file

One of Russia’s most famous rappers, Vasiliy Vakulenko, also known by his stage name Basta, has come under criticism from some of his fans after holding two concerts amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Russia.

The rapper says his staff followed all the necessary precautions for the two St. Petersburg events, and ensured only 50 percent capacity, assigned seats and provided free face masks.

However, videos from Vakulenko's concerts circulating on social media show people not maintaining social distancing, with many not wearing masks and singing.

While many of Vakulenko’s fans have supported him, some have also been critical, saying that no one should be above the rules. The head of Russian consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has asked its St. Petersburg branch to "clarify all the circumstances of the concerts" and whether they broke any Covid-19 regulations, state news agency Tass reported Monday.

The number of Covid-19 cases has been rising in Russia, with the country experiencing a record number of deaths on Monday at 569.