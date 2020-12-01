Some charities struggling to keep up with demand amid pandemic

SEE NEW POSTS

When Covid-19 closed schools, Black, Hispanic and poor kids took biggest hit in math, reading When the Covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of most U.S. schools last spring, students were thrown into new and unfamiliar ways of learning. Special education students and children learning English lost support that their schools struggled to provide online. Many students had no access to computers or internet and were completely cut off from their teachers. The true toll these disruptions have taken on student learning won’t be known for months or years, but new reports from national education-testing organizations have begun to offer an early look at that impact. The latest is a report from NWEA, formerly the Northwest Evaluation Association, which analyzed the results of tests given to nearly 4.4 million U.S. students in grades three through eight this fall and found that most fell short in math, scoring an average of 5 to 10 percentile points behind students who took the same test last year. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Pfizer and BioNTech apply for emergency vaccine approval in Europe BERLIN — German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. The two companies said Tuesday that the submission, which occurred Monday, completes the rolling review process they initiated with the agency on Oct. 6. The move comes a day after rival Moderna said it was asking U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. BioNTech said that if the vaccine, currently named BNT162b2, is approved, its use in Europe could begin before the end of 2020. Share this -







Russian rapper 'Basta' criticized for holding concerts amid pandemic Russian rapper Basta (Vasily Vakulenko) performs during a drive-in concert as part of the Live & Drive series at a parking lot of Luzhniki Sports Complex, Moscow In July. Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS /Getty Images file One of Russia’s most famous rappers, Vasiliy Vakulenko, also known by his stage name Basta, has come under criticism from some of his fans after holding two concerts amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Russia. The rapper says his staff followed all the necessary precautions for the two St. Petersburg events, and ensured only 50 percent capacity, assigned seats and provided free face masks. However, videos from Vakulenko's concerts circulating on social media show people not maintaining social distancing, with many not wearing masks and singing. While many of Vakulenko’s fans have supported him, some have also been critical, saying that no one should be above the rules. The head of Russian consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has asked its St. Petersburg branch to "clarify all the circumstances of the concerts" and whether they broke any Covid-19 regulations, state news agency Tass reported Monday. The number of Covid-19 cases has been rising in Russia, with the country experiencing a record number of deaths on Monday at 569. Share this -





