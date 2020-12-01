SEE NEW POSTS

Rhode Island ER doc warns that pandemic is 'reaching a dire situation' in state A Rhode Island emergency room physician warned that the coronavirus pandemic is "reaching a dire situation" as the state sees more cases and hospitalizations now than it did at the start of the crisis. "In Rhode Island, we had a relatively quiet summer with not a lot of cases. In the spring, we had a surge that peaked around the last week of April. And then in the summer, we were able to see patients and come up with good solutions for them," Dr. Liz Goldberg said on MSNBC. "And now we're seeing this fall surge. We've had more cases, we've had more hospitalizations than we've had during this entire crisis." Goldberg said the current wave of cases has pushed nursing homes and an already overwhelmed hospital system to their limits. To help ease that strain, two field hospitals have opened. "I'm just really grateful that we have an option now where we can send patients with Covid that are stable," she said. Share this -







Starbucks giving free coffee to Covid-19 frontline workers in December Starbucks is offering free coffee to frontline workers throughout the month of December due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, the company announced Tuesday. Eligible workers are able to order a hot or iced tall brewed coffee free of charge at participating stores and select licensed stores. You’ve been there for our communities, we're here to support you. 💚



For the month of December, we're offering front-line responders a free tall brewed or iced coffee at participating US stores. From all our partners, thank you. pic.twitter.com/L6aP8Y7TgH — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 1, 2020 “It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the frontline responders who are serving our communities,” Starbucks vice president of Global Social Impact, Virginia Tenpenny said in a press release. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.” Share this -







Chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed: Children should receive Covid-19 vaccine last Children should be among the last to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed argued Tuesday. "My personal point of view is that we should end with the least impacted populations, which means really pediatric populations — young, very young healthy adults," Moncef Slaoui, a key player in the government's effort to quickly manufacture and distribute a vaccine for the coronavirus, said during a Washington Post forum. Overall, children fare better than adults when they catch Covid-19, although there have been rare severe and even fatal pediatric cases. Slaoui's comments came hours before a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory committee was scheduled to meet to discuss who should receive the Covid-19 vaccine first. Once a vaccine is approved by federal officials, the first ones could be administered within 24 to 48 hours, Slaoui said. Despite the record speed at which the vaccines were developed, Slaoui said he had no qualms about their safety. "I have an eight-year-old kid. I will give him this vaccine, I'll give it to my mother, I'll give it to everybody I love," he said. Share this -







FDA chief summoned to White House to defend vaccine timetable White House chief of staff Mark Meadows summoned FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to the West Wing on Tuesday to discuss why his agency hasn’t moved faster to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News. The morning meeting was first reported by Axios, which quoted an unnamed administration official saying, "There are some who are complaining the FDA is not working around the clock to get things approved." While President Donald Trump has publicly accused the agency of dragging its feet, Hahn told Axios his team is doing what's necessary to make sure the vaccine is safe for the general public. "Let me be clear — our career scientists have to make the decision, and they will take the time that’s needed to make the right call on this important decision," he said. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about the report in an appearance on Fox News, and at first sidestepped the question. "I don't want to talk about the meetings that will be going on today in the West Wing, but what I will say is this we are working around the clock," McEnany said. Pressed further, she said, "This president will never apologize for putting the fire under these agencies to say, yes, we want a safe vaccine, absolutely; we also want a fast one because lives are at stake, and a vaccine by the end of the year is key and paramount." Pfizer applied to the FDA for an emergency use authorization for its vaccine on Nov. 20. An FDA spokesperson told Axios that among the reviews they are doing on the vaccine are ensuring that the manufacturing process and controls are appropriate, checking statistical analyses and doing additional analyses to look at the effect of the vaccine on those at greater risk of adverse effects. Share this -







N.J. to limit outdoor gatherings, pause indoor sports New Jersey is tightening its rules yet again for outdoor gatherings and indoor sports in the wake of climbing coronavirus infection rates in recent weeks. Beginning next Monday, outdoor gatherings will be limited from 150 people to 25, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. In addition, indoor practices and competitions for youth and adult sports will be prohibited beginning Saturday through Jan. 2. The move comes as Murphy tweeted that nearly 70 percent of people in New Jersey reached by contact tracers would not cooperate, while pushing back against social media rumors that he would enforce a full lockdown in the state. New Jersey's health department on Monday also said it would issue guidance for public holiday interactions, including for tree and menorah lightings and mall Santa Clauses. Officials said while malls must require appointments, masks, time limits and social distancing for visits, "children should not be permitted to sit on Santa's lap." Share this -







November's Covid-19 tally: 4M cases, 37,000 dead Dr. Shane Wilson kneels at the bedside of a patient suffering from Covid-19 inside Scotland County Hospital on Nov. 24 in Memphis, Mo. Jeff Roberson / AP Covid-19 surged across the country in November infecting 4,389,678 people, more than double October's figure, according to NBC News' tally. There were 37,172 reported deaths in the month. Monday saw 163,873 new infections, about even with the 161,472 cases the country has been averaging the past week, up from an average of 116,046 cases per day four weeks ago. Several states set single-day records for reported cases and deaths Monday: Tennessee reported 7,975 cases.

Colorado reported 135 deaths, after reporting zero the previous four days.

Rhode Island reported 2,769 cases, after reporting zero the past two days. Share this -







Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech ask European regulators for coronavirus vaccine approval Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech asked European Union regulators for Covid-19 vaccine fast-track approval Tuesday, but the decision will likely take longer than in the United States. The E.U.'s European Medicines Agency said it will meet to discuss the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Dec. 29, and Moderna's by Jan. 12. Regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are set to meet in mid-December. After the EMA makes a recommendation, it would then be sent to the European Commission, the E.U.'s executive branch, for fast-tracked approval, before being sent to individual E.U. member countries for final sign-off. Both Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech collaboration asked for something called "conditional market authorization." This is when there is less data than normal, but the "medicine’s benefits outweigh its risks," the EMA says. Both vaccine candidates had no serious side effects in their Phase 3 trials, the companies said. Share this -





