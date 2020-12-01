SEE NEW POSTS

NIH head warns pandemic will 'go on and on and on' if people refuse to take vaccine Want the pandemic to be over? Get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available. That was the blunt message Tuesday from Dr. Francis Collins, who heads the National Institutes of Health and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force. "We have the opportunity, through vaccines that are proven safe and effective, to save hundreds of thousands of lives," Collins said at the NIH's annual Behavioral Sciences and Research festival. "And yet, without reaching that 80-90 percent immunity to make the virus really go away — and we know that's sort of what it's going to take — this could go on and on and on." Ridiculing people in the "vaccine hesitant zone," however, is not the answer, Collins said. "They have their reasons for being in that place," the NIH chief said, noting that "science and politics have gotten tangled up" and there is a "tradition" of opposing vaccines in the United States. Other experts like Dr. Paul Goepfert, a professor of medicine and microbiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, have said that for the Covid-19 vaccine to be 90 percent effective about 60 percent of the population would have to get the shot. NBC News reported Monday that a massive misinformation campaign is already underway that could depress the number of people willing to get a Covid-19 vaccine.







Child under 10 dies from Covid-19 in Maryland A child under the age of 10 died from Covid-19 in Maryland, the state's Department of Health said. The child died on Sunday and is the state's first death in the 0-9 age group. The death was reported on the department's website on Monday. "Data are preliminary and the county of residence is not yet available. Single year of age and sex of the decedent will not be released at this time to protect confidentiality," a spokesperson for Maryland Department of Health told NBC News in a statement. While over 1.3 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, severe illness and death due to the virus is rare among children, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported. In Maryland, just four patients under the age of 20 have died from Covid-19.







Nurses at New York hospital strike over staffing and safety amid Covid-19 surge Nurses walk out of Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital to go on strike over staffing issues on Dec. 1, 2020, in New Rochelle, N.Y. Mark Lennihan / AP Nurses at a New York hospital went on strike Tuesday, demanding better pay, staffing and working conditions amid a surge of Covid-19 in the state. The two-day strike was organized by unionized nurses at Montefiore New Rochelle in Westchester County. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), the union representing the nurses, alleges that the hospital is not prepared for the expected surge in Covid-19 cases and filed an OSHA complaint detailing various health and safety violations, such as a lack of proper PPE and a failure to separate Covid-19 patients from other patients. "We were hoping to avoid a ULP strike on December 1 and 2, but it's clear that Montefiore does not want to have a voice in patient safety," nurse and NYSNA leader Kathy Santioemma said in a statement. Montefiore Medicine said it has been negotiating with NYSNA for 18 months and rebuffed the union's claims that it is unprepared for the surge in Covid-19 cases. "NYSNA is willfully misleading the public by suggesting that Montefiore New Rochelle is unprepared for the latest COVID-19 surge, when the truth is, in compliance with the Governor's orders, MNR is stocked with 90 days of PPE for its employees," Montefiore's senior vice president of community affairs, Marcos Crespo, said in a statement.







Rhode Island ER doc warns that pandemic is 'reaching a dire situation' in state A Rhode Island emergency room physician warned that the coronavirus pandemic is "reaching a dire situation" as the state sees more cases and hospitalizations now than it did at the start of the crisis. "In Rhode Island, we had a relatively quiet summer with not a lot of cases. In the spring, we had a surge that peaked around the last week of April. And then in the summer, we were able to see patients and come up with good solutions for them," Dr. Liz Goldberg said on MSNBC. "And now we're seeing this fall surge. We've had more cases, we've had more hospitalizations than we've had during this entire crisis." Goldberg said the current wave of cases has pushed nursing homes and an already overwhelmed hospital system to their limits. To help ease that strain, two field hospitals have opened. "I'm just really grateful that we have an option now where we can send patients with Covid that are stable," she said.







Starbucks giving free coffee to Covid-19 frontline workers in December Starbucks is offering free coffee to frontline workers throughout the month of December due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, the company announced Tuesday. Eligible workers are able to order a hot or iced tall brewed coffee free of charge at participating stores and select licensed stores. You've been there for our communities, we're here to support you. 💚



For the month of December, we're offering front-line responders a free tall brewed or iced coffee at participating US stores. From all our partners, thank you. pic.twitter.com/L6aP8Y7TgH — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 1, 2020 "It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the frontline responders who are serving our communities," Starbucks vice president of Global Social Impact, Virginia Tenpenny said in a press release. "We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee."







Chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed: Children should receive Covid-19 vaccine last Children should be among the last to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed argued Tuesday. "My personal point of view is that we should end with the least impacted populations, which means really pediatric populations — young, very young healthy adults," Moncef Slaoui, a key player in the government's effort to quickly manufacture and distribute a vaccine for the coronavirus, said during a Washington Post forum. Overall, children fare better than adults when they catch Covid-19, although there have been rare severe and even fatal pediatric cases. Slaoui's comments came hours before a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory committee was scheduled to meet to discuss who should receive the Covid-19 vaccine first. Once a vaccine is approved by federal officials, the first ones could be administered within 24 to 48 hours, Slaoui said. Despite the record speed at which the vaccines were developed, Slaoui said he had no qualms about their safety. "I have an eight-year-old kid. I will give him this vaccine, I'll give it to my mother, I'll give it to everybody I love," he said.







FDA chief summoned to White House to defend vaccine timetable White House chief of staff Mark Meadows summoned FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to the West Wing on Tuesday to discuss why his agency hasn't moved faster to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News. The morning meeting was first reported by Axios, which quoted an unnamed administration official saying, "There are some who are complaining the FDA is not working around the clock to get things approved." While President Donald Trump has publicly accused the agency of dragging its feet, Hahn told Axios his team is doing what's necessary to make sure the vaccine is safe for the general public. "Let me be clear — our career scientists have to make the decision, and they will take the time that's needed to make the right call on this important decision," he said. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about the report in an appearance on Fox News, and at first sidestepped the question. "I don't want to talk about the meetings that will be going on today in the West Wing, but what I will say is this we are working around the clock," McEnany said. Pressed further, she said, "This president will never apologize for putting the fire under these agencies to say, yes, we want a safe vaccine, absolutely; we also want a fast one because lives are at stake, and a vaccine by the end of the year is key and paramount." Pfizer applied to the FDA for an emergency use authorization for its vaccine on Nov. 20. An FDA spokesperson told Axios that among the reviews they are doing on the vaccine are ensuring that the manufacturing process and controls are appropriate, checking statistical analyses and doing additional analyses to look at the effect of the vaccine on those at greater risk of adverse effects.






