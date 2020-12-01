The controversial White House coronavirus adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, resigned on Monday.
Atlas has no background in infectious diseases, has spread misinformation about the virus and downplayed its seriousness. President Donald Trump invited him to join the task force in August after having seen him on Fox News.
Meanwhile, an analysis of 4.4 million student test scores suggested the pandemic has exacerbated long-standing educational disparities, possibly setting the most vulnerable children even further behind.
Miami offering grocery store gift cards to residents struggling due to Covid-19
The City of Miami launched a “grocery gift card assistance” program to residents this week to help those struggling to feed their families amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
In order to qualify for the program recipients must show proof of residency in the City of Miami and “attest to their financial hardship" due to Covid-19 in the form of a signed application.
Those interested in obtaining the $250 Publix grocery gift card are able to visit six different locations at various times during the week throughout the city to pick them up.
On Tuesday morning, hundreds of residents turned out at the Regatta Park location to apply for the program.
Gift cards are being given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Florida becomes third state to pass 1 million Covid-19 cases
Florida on Tuesday became the third state in the nation to surpass the 1 million mark for Covid-19 cases.
It has now recorded 1,008,166 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Texas has the most Covid-19 cases with 1.27 million followed by California, which has 1.24 million, according to the latest NBC News data. Texas hit 1 million cases on Nov. 7 and California hit that benchmark on Nov. 12, the data showed.
Florida has also reported 18,916 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department figures.
New York continues to have the most Covid-19 fatalities with 35,404, the NBC News data showed. But in the last seven days, Florida has recorded 534 deaths while New York has reported 338 fatalities from Covid-19.
‘The most 2020 wedding’: Bride with Covid-19 gets married in quarantine
Across the country, the coronavirus pandemic forced newly engaged couples to downscale, postpone and cancel wedding celebrations due to safety concerns and stay-at-home orders.
But for one couple in California, not even contracting the virus itself could stop them from tying the knot.
Lauren and Patrick Delgado, a couple of four years, looked forward to their big day on Nov. 20 since they got engaged in May last year. What the pair did not expect, however, was for the pandemic to force them to change their venue and guest lists three times.
Testing positive for Covid-19 five days before her own wedding was the last thing Lauren Delgado saw coming.
NIH head warns pandemic will 'go on and on and on' if people refuse to take vaccine
Want the pandemic to be over? Get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available.
That was the blunt message Tuesday from Dr. Francis Collins, who heads the National Institutes of Health and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.
“We have the opportunity, through vaccines that are proven safe and effective, to save hundreds of thousands of lives,” Collins said at the NIH’s annual Behavioral Sciences and Research festival. “And yet, without reaching that 80-90 percent immunity to make the virus really go away — and we know that’s sort of what it’s going to take — this could go on and on and on.”
Ridiculing people in the “vaccine hesitant zone,” however, is not the answer, Collins said.
“They have their reasons for being in that place,” the NIH chief said, noting that “science and politics have gotten tangled up” and there is a “tradition” of opposing vaccines in the United States.
Other experts like Dr. Paul Goepfert, a professor of medicine and microbiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, have said that for the Covid-19 vaccine to be 90 percent effective about 60 percent of the population would have to get the shot.
NBC News reported Monday that a massive misinformation campaign is already underway that could depress the number of people willing to get a Covid-19 vaccine.
'Invisible Hands' brings food to people isolated due to Covid-19
Child under 10 dies from Covid-19 in Maryland
A child under the age of 10 died from Covid-19 in Maryland, the state’s Department of Health said.
The child died on Sunday and is the state’s first death in the 0-9 age group. The death was reported on the department’s website on Monday.
“Data are preliminary and the county of residence is not yet available. Single year of age and sex of the decedent will not be released at this time to protect confidentiality,” a spokesperson for Maryland Department of Health told NBC News in a statement.
While over 1.3 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, severe illness and death due to the virus is rare among children, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported. In Maryland, just four patients under the age of 20 have died from Covid-19.
Nurses at New York hospital strike over staffing and safety amid Covid-19 surge
Nurses at a New York hospital went on strike Tuesday, demanding better pay, staffing and working conditions amid a surge of Covid-19 in the state.
The two-day strike was organized by unionized nurses at Montefiore New Rochelle in Westchester County. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), the union representing the nurses, alleges that the hospital is not prepared for the expected surge in Covid-19 cases and filed an OSHA complaint detailing various health and safety violations, such as a lack of proper PPE and a failure to separate Covid-19 patients from other patients.
“We were hoping to avoid a ULP strike on December 1 and 2, but it’s clear that Montefiore does not want to have a voice in patient safety,” nurse and NYSNA leader Kathy Santioemma said in a statement.
Montefiore Medicine said it has been negotiating with NYSNA for 18 months and rebuffed the union’s claims that it is unprepared for the surge in Covid-19 cases.
“NYSNA is willfully misleading the public by suggesting that Montefiore New Rochelle is unprepared for the latest COVID-19 surge, when the truth is, in compliance with the Governor's orders, MNR is stocked with 90 days of PPE for its employees,” Montefiore's senior vice president of community affairs, Marcos Crespo, said in a statement.
Rhode Island ER doc warns that pandemic is 'reaching a dire situation' in state
A Rhode Island emergency room physician warned that the coronavirus pandemic is "reaching a dire situation" as the state sees more cases and hospitalizations now than it did at the start of the crisis.
"In Rhode Island, we had a relatively quiet summer with not a lot of cases. In the spring, we had a surge that peaked around the last week of April. And then in the summer, we were able to see patients and come up with good solutions for them," Dr. Liz Goldberg said on MSNBC.
"And now we're seeing this fall surge. We've had more cases, we've had more hospitalizations than we've had during this entire crisis."
Goldberg said the current wave of cases has pushed nursing homes and an already overwhelmed hospital system to their limits. To help ease that strain, two field hospitals have opened.
"I'm just really grateful that we have an option now where we can send patients with Covid that are stable," she said.
Starbucks giving free coffee to Covid-19 frontline workers in December
Starbucks is offering free coffee to frontline workers throughout the month of December due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, the company announced Tuesday.
Eligible workers are able to order a hot or iced tall brewed coffee free of charge at participating stores and select licensed stores.
“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the frontline responders who are serving our communities,” Starbucks vice president of Global Social Impact, Virginia Tenpenny said in a press release. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”
Chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed: Children should receive Covid-19 vaccine last
Children should be among the last to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed argued Tuesday.
"My personal point of view is that we should end with the least impacted populations, which means really pediatric populations — young, very young healthy adults," Moncef Slaoui, a key player in the government's effort to quickly manufacture and distribute a vaccine for the coronavirus, said during a Washington Post forum.
Overall, children fare better than adults when they catch Covid-19, although there have been rare severe and even fatal pediatric cases.
Slaoui's comments came hours before a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory committee was scheduled to meet to discuss who should receive the Covid-19 vaccine first. Once a vaccine is approved by federal officials, the first ones could be administered within 24 to 48 hours, Slaoui said.
Despite the record speed at which the vaccines were developed, Slaoui said he had no qualms about their safety.
"I have an eight-year-old kid. I will give him this vaccine, I'll give it to my mother, I'll give it to everybody I love," he said.
Iowa State allowing football and basketball fans back into games
Iowa State University will allow fans to attend upcoming football and basketball games, despite on-going struggles to contain this late fall's surge in coronavirus cases, officials said Tuesday.
The Cyclones play host to West Virginia on the gridiron Saturday and up to 15,000 fans will be allowed inside 61,500-seat Jack Trice Stadium. The school sold no tickets to its last home game against Kansas State on Nov. 21.
And about 1,300 hoops fans are being permitted into 14,000-seat Hilton Coliseum on Sunday when Iowa State's men's and women's teams play DePaul and South Carolina, respectively.
Iowans tested for coronavirus are coming back positive at a rate of 17.1 percent, according to the latest 14-day average maintained by the state's Department of Public Health. The rate of positive tests is 11 percent in Story County, where the Ames university is located.