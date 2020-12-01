SEE NEW POSTS

Miami offering grocery store gift cards to residents struggling due to Covid-19 The City of Miami launched a “grocery gift card assistance” program to residents this week to help those struggling to feed their families amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The City has launched a grocery gift card assistance program to help residents who have experienced hardship due to COVID-19. Qualifying City residents may receive a $250 Publix grocery gift card only on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more: https://t.co/J4kefX6mF7. pic.twitter.com/RfIERLv6sb — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) November 30, 2020 In order to qualify for the program recipients must show proof of residency in the City of Miami and “attest to their financial hardship" due to Covid-19 in the form of a signed application. Those interested in obtaining the $250 Publix grocery gift card are able to visit six different locations at various times during the week throughout the city to pick them up. On Tuesday morning, hundreds of residents turned out at the Regatta Park location to apply for the program. Gift cards are being given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Share this -







Florida becomes third state to pass 1 million Covid-19 cases Florida on Tuesday became the third state in the nation to surpass the 1 million mark for Covid-19 cases. It has now recorded 1,008,166 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. Texas has the most Covid-19 cases with 1.27 million followed by California, which has 1.24 million, according to the latest NBC News data. Texas hit 1 million cases on Nov. 7 and California hit that benchmark on Nov. 12, the data showed. Florida has also reported 18,916 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department figures. New York continues to have the most Covid-19 fatalities with 35,404, the NBC News data showed. But in the last seven days, Florida has recorded 534 deaths while New York has reported 338 fatalities from Covid-19. Share this -







‘The most 2020 wedding’: Bride with Covid-19 gets married in quarantine Across the country, the coronavirus pandemic forced newly engaged couples to downscale, postpone and cancel wedding celebrations due to safety concerns and stay-at-home orders. But for one couple in California, not even contracting the virus itself could stop them from tying the knot. Lauren and Patrick Delgado, a couple of four years, looked forward to their big day on Nov. 20 since they got engaged in May last year. What the pair did not expect, however, was for the pandemic to force them to change their venue and guest lists three times. Testing positive for Covid-19 five days before her own wedding was the last thing Lauren Delgado saw coming. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







NIH head warns pandemic will 'go on and on and on' if people refuse to take vaccine Want the pandemic to be over? Get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available. That was the blunt message Tuesday from Dr. Francis Collins, who heads the National Institutes of Health and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force. “We have the opportunity, through vaccines that are proven safe and effective, to save hundreds of thousands of lives,” Collins said at the NIH’s annual Behavioral Sciences and Research festival. “And yet, without reaching that 80-90 percent immunity to make the virus really go away — and we know that’s sort of what it’s going to take — this could go on and on and on.” Ridiculing people in the “vaccine hesitant zone,” however, is not the answer, Collins said. “They have their reasons for being in that place,” the NIH chief said, noting that “science and politics have gotten tangled up” and there is a “tradition” of opposing vaccines in the United States. Other experts like Dr. Paul Goepfert, a professor of medicine and microbiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, have said that for the Covid-19 vaccine to be 90 percent effective about 60 percent of the population would have to get the shot. NBC News reported Monday that a massive misinformation campaign is already underway that could depress the number of people willing to get a Covid-19 vaccine. Share this -







Child under 10 dies from Covid-19 in Maryland A child under the age of 10 died from Covid-19 in Maryland, the state’s Department of Health said. The child died on Sunday and is the state’s first death in the 0-9 age group. The death was reported on the department’s website on Monday. “Data are preliminary and the county of residence is not yet available. Single year of age and sex of the decedent will not be released at this time to protect confidentiality,” a spokesperson for Maryland Department of Health told NBC News in a statement. While over 1.3 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, severe illness and death due to the virus is rare among children, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported. In Maryland, just four patients under the age of 20 have died from Covid-19. Share this -







Nurses at New York hospital strike over staffing and safety amid Covid-19 surge Nurses walk out of Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital to go on strike over staffing issues on Dec. 1, 2020, in New Rochelle, N.Y. Mark Lennihan / AP Nurses at a New York hospital went on strike Tuesday, demanding better pay, staffing and working conditions amid a surge of Covid-19 in the state. The two-day strike was organized by unionized nurses at Montefiore New Rochelle in Westchester County. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), the union representing the nurses, alleges that the hospital is not prepared for the expected surge in Covid-19 cases and filed an OSHA complaint detailing various health and safety violations, such as a lack of proper PPE and a failure to separate Covid-19 patients from other patients. “We were hoping to avoid a ULP strike on December 1 and 2, but it’s clear that Montefiore does not want to have a voice in patient safety,” nurse and NYSNA leader Kathy Santioemma said in a statement. Montefiore Medicine said it has been negotiating with NYSNA for 18 months and rebuffed the union’s claims that it is unprepared for the surge in Covid-19 cases. “NYSNA is willfully misleading the public by suggesting that Montefiore New Rochelle is unprepared for the latest COVID-19 surge, when the truth is, in compliance with the Governor's orders, MNR is stocked with 90 days of PPE for its employees,” Montefiore's senior vice president of community affairs, Marcos Crespo, said in a statement. Share this -







Rhode Island ER doc warns that pandemic is 'reaching a dire situation' in state A Rhode Island emergency room physician warned that the coronavirus pandemic is "reaching a dire situation" as the state sees more cases and hospitalizations now than it did at the start of the crisis. "In Rhode Island, we had a relatively quiet summer with not a lot of cases. In the spring, we had a surge that peaked around the last week of April. And then in the summer, we were able to see patients and come up with good solutions for them," Dr. Liz Goldberg said on MSNBC. "And now we're seeing this fall surge. We've had more cases, we've had more hospitalizations than we've had during this entire crisis." Goldberg said the current wave of cases has pushed nursing homes and an already overwhelmed hospital system to their limits. To help ease that strain, two field hospitals have opened. "I'm just really grateful that we have an option now where we can send patients with Covid that are stable," she said. Share this -







Starbucks giving free coffee to Covid-19 frontline workers in December Starbucks is offering free coffee to frontline workers throughout the month of December due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, the company announced Tuesday. Eligible workers are able to order a hot or iced tall brewed coffee free of charge at participating stores and select licensed stores. You’ve been there for our communities, we're here to support you. 💚



For the month of December, we're offering front-line responders a free tall brewed or iced coffee at participating US stores. From all our partners, thank you. pic.twitter.com/L6aP8Y7TgH — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 1, 2020 “It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the frontline responders who are serving our communities,” Starbucks vice president of Global Social Impact, Virginia Tenpenny said in a press release. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.” Share this -





