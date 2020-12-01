SEE NEW POSTS

Maryland mobilizing 'medical staffing surge' as cases climb Maryland is launching a "medical staffing surge" to help deal with a growing number of cases and overworked hospital workers, the governor announced Tuesday. The plan includes measures such as encouraging universities to give healthcare students in their final semester an "early exit" to enter the workforce and ordering hospitals to reduce some elective procedures. The state will also try and recruit people with clinical backgrounds to work at state hospitals or nursing homes, and school districts and counties are being asked to send nurses or other staff to work at testing and vaccination sites, the governor's office said. Hospitals must also submit patient surge plans. Maryland has more than 201,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 — with more than 2,700 added in the past 24 hours — and more than 4,500 deaths, according to the state health department.







First Covid vaccines to be offered to health workers, nursing homes, CDC panel says Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first groups to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a new proposal from an independent advisory committee within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met virtually on Tuesday to discuss who would receive the first doses of the vaccine and to vote on the proposed language for the recommendation. The proposal passed 13 to 1. The first phase of the vaccine rollout will be known as Phase 1a and is set to begin as soon as a vaccine receives authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, expected to happen this month. Click here to read the full story.







Canada to maintain travel ban with U.S. as coronavirus continues unchecked Canada will not agree to lifting a ban on non-essential travel with the United States until the coronavirus outbreak is significantly under control around the world, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau's comments were a clear indication that the border restrictions will last well into 2021. The two neighbors agreed to the ban in March and have rolled it over on a monthly basis ever since. The ban does not affect trade. The two countries have highly integrated economies and Canada sends 75% of its goods exports to the United States every month. "Until the virus is significantly more under control everywhere around the world, we're not going to be releasing the restrictions at the border," Trudeau told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. when asked about the issue.







New Orleans swinger convention tied to 41 Covid-19 infections The owner of an events company says his four-day swingers convention in New Orleans held last month has been tied to 41 new coronavirus infections. The case count from the "Naughty N'awlins" convention, which began on Nov. 11, jumped from five positive tests to 41 confirmed cases in a matter of days, Naughty Events Owner Bob Hannaford wrote in a blog post Friday. Hannaford wrote that the company has reached out to attendees to urge them to get tested and conducted "very aggressive" contact tracing. Though most of the cases have been mild or asymptomatic, at least two people had a "tougher time" and were "suffering," he said. It's unclear exactly how many of the convention's 300 attendees have tested positive. Hannaford did not immediately respond to a phone call requesting comment from NBC News. Click here to read the full article here.







Miami offering grocery store gift cards to residents struggling due to Covid-19 The City of Miami launched a "grocery gift card assistance" program to residents this week to help those struggling to feed their families amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The City has launched a grocery gift card assistance program to help residents who have experienced hardship due to COVID-19. Qualifying City residents may receive a $250 Publix grocery gift card only on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more: https://t.co/J4kefX6mF7. pic.twitter.com/RfIERLv6sb — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) November 30, 2020 In order to qualify for the program recipients must show proof of residency in the City of Miami and "attest to their financial hardship" due to Covid-19 in the form of a signed application. Those interested in obtaining the $250 Publix grocery gift card are able to visit six different locations at various times during the week throughout the city to pick them up. On Tuesday morning, hundreds of residents turned out at the Regatta Park location to apply for the program. Gift cards are being given out on a first-come, first-served basis.







Florida becomes third state to pass 1 million Covid-19 cases Florida on Tuesday became the third state in the nation to surpass the 1 million mark for Covid-19 cases. It has now recorded 1,008,166 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. Texas has the most Covid-19 cases with 1.27 million followed by California, which has 1.24 million, according to the latest NBC News data. Texas hit 1 million cases on Nov. 7 and California hit that benchmark on Nov. 12, the data showed. Florida has also reported 18,916 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department figures. New York continues to have the most Covid-19 fatalities with 35,404, the NBC News data showed. But in the last seven days, Florida has recorded 534 deaths while New York has reported 338 fatalities from Covid-19.







'The most 2020 wedding': Bride with Covid-19 gets married in quarantine Across the country, the coronavirus pandemic forced newly engaged couples to downscale, postpone and cancel wedding celebrations due to safety concerns and stay-at-home orders. But for one couple in California, not even contracting the virus itself could stop them from tying the knot. Lauren and Patrick Delgado, a couple of four years, looked forward to their big day on Nov. 20 since they got engaged in May last year. What the pair did not expect, however, was for the pandemic to force them to change their venue and guest lists three times. Testing positive for Covid-19 five days before her own wedding was the last thing Lauren Delgado saw coming. Click here to read the full story.






