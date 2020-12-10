The United States has broken another daily record for coronavirus deaths, registering more than 3,100 Covid-19-related fatalities on Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally.
Also on Wednesday, the U.S. reported 222,994 coronavirus cases — more than it had ever seen before in a single day.
More than 290,000 people have died from the virus across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
As at least 15 U.S. states step up their own efforts to encourage people to take a Covid-19 vaccine, countries across the world are hurtling ahead with unprecedented plans to vaccinate millions of vulnerable adults and frontline healthcare workers.
Moderna starts testing Covid vaccine on adolescents
Drugmaker Moderna announced on Thursday that it had begun testing its coronavirus vaccine on healthy adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17.
The goal, Moderna said in a press release, was to generate enough data on the safety and efficacy of the shot in such children to be able to administer the vaccine to more adolescents "in advance of the 2021 school year.” Initial data on participants ages 18 and older was encouraging, the company added.
"We hope we will be able to provide a safe vaccine to provide protection to adolescents so they can return to school in a normal setting,” it said.
Vaccines cannot be distributed to children until their age group has been studied in trials. So far, the only other drugmaker to include children in its U.S. trials is Pfizer.
Tokyo hospitals strained as daily record of cases set
TOKYO — The number of new coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital have topped 600 in a day for the first time.
Experts on Tokyo’s virus task force say the surge in infections has placed an added burden on hospitals, making it difficult for many of them to carry out treatment for ordinary patients.
Tokyo reported 602 new cases Thursday, while the daily tally for the entire nation was 2,810. Japan has reported 168,573 infections since the pandemic began, with 2,465 deaths.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is urging residents to avoid non-essential outings, especially senior citizens and their families. Tokyo has issued a request for drinking places to close early until Dec. 17.
Germany reports highest one-day virus increase
BERLIN — Germany has reported its highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases, while the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 has climbed above 20,000.
The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Thursday that 23,679 new cases were confirmed over the previous 24 hours. That’s just above the previous record of 23,648 from Nov. 20.
A partial shutdown that started Nov. 2 has succeeded in keeping the surge from picking up speed, but the number of daily new cases have remained around the same high level in recent weeks rather than falling. Momentum is building for a harder lockdown over Christmas and New Year, and some regions already are introducing new restrictions.
That’s partly because deaths, which have been relatively low in Germany compared with several other European countries, have increased markedly. Another 440 deaths were reported on Thursday, following a single-day record of 590 on Wednesday.
That brought the total so far to 20,372. Germany has reported some 1.24 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
More than 3,000 Covid deaths reported Wednesday
For the first time, more than 3,000 Covid-related deaths were recorded across the country Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally.
The previous single-day record was set April 22, when 2,861 deaths were reported.
More than 290,000 people have died from the coronavirus across the United States since the beginning of the pandemic this spring.
As of Thursday, in the past week, the U.S. has averaged 208,179 cases per day and 2,307 deaths per day. That's up from 161,158 cases and 1,213 deaths per day four weeks ago.