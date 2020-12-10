Mississippi governor defends Christmas parties at Governor's Mansion

The United States has broken another daily record for coronavirus deaths, registering more than 3,100 Covid-19-related fatalities on Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. reported 222,994 coronavirus cases — more than it had ever seen before in a single day.

More than 290,000 people have died from the virus across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

As at least 15 U.S. states step up their own efforts to encourage people to take a Covid-19 vaccine, countries across the world are hurtling ahead with unprecedented plans to vaccinate millions of vulnerable adults and frontline healthcare workers.