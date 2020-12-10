Ellen DeGeneres announces she's tested positive for Covid

SEE NEW POSTS

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine could get FDA committee nod today Pfizer's experimental Covid-19 vaccine is poised to become the first to be authorized for emergency use in the U.S. A group of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration is expected to recommend that the agency authorize the Pfizer vaccine for use by the end of Thursday, after a daylong meeting to discuss its safety and effectiveness. The panel, called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC, comprises scientists and public health officials independent of the FDA. Its task Thursday is to determine whether to advise the FDA to grant emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine in the U.S. The FDA will then decide in the coming days, based on VRBPAC's vote, whether to issue the authorization. Click here to read the full story.







Weekly initial jobless claims surge to 853,000 vs. 730,000 expected Initial jobless claims soared to 853,000 last week, as the surge in coronavirus cases pushed more businesses to implement stricter measures on social distancing, forcing more people out of their job. More than 3,000 Covid-related deaths were recorded across the country Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally. Economists had predicted the latest weekly jobless claims total would be around 730,000, higher than the prior week's newly revised tally of 716,000, but still more than four times the pre-pandemic average of 200,000. "This week's report brings a substantial round of movement in the wrong direction," said AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist at Indeed Hiring Lab. "It is evident the labor market is still in crisis." Read the story here.







Five days after she was supposed to get married, woman dies from Covid Stephanie Lynn Smith and Jamie Bassett were looking forward to getting married Nov. 13. They had planned for Smith's older brother to officiate the wedding in front of their parents at a scaled-down ceremony in a field in Lubbock, Texas, where Bassett had proposed. Bassett said they had favored the location, which he believes is an abandoned golf course. But the couple did not marry. Smith spent her wedding day in a hospital where she had tested positive for the coronavirus and was diagnosed with pneumonia. Five days later, he and Smith's family would rush to the hospital, only to learn that she had died. She was 29. Click here to read the full story







Colorado, Mississippi, New Mexico, Virginia among the states that set Covid records Wednesday Colorado reported 149 Covid-19 deaths Wednesday, a new record amid surging case and death counts nationwide. The country set records for cases and and deaths Wednesday, according to NBC News' count. These states also set records Wednesday: Idaho, 4,310 cases, 48 dead. Idaho reported zero deaths and cases Tuesday.

Mississippi, 2,746 cases

New Mexico, 67 dead. The state reported zero deaths Tuesday.

North Dakota, 2,807 cases, 58 dead. The state reported zero deaths and cases Tuesday.

Tennessee, 8,213 cases

Virginia, 4,398 cases

West Virginia, 31 dead







Mississippi governor defends Christmas parties at Governor's Mansion JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is defending his decision to hold Christmas parties at the Governor's Mansion after repeatedly warning people to avoid social gatherings as coronavirus cases surge in the state. Reeves said Wednesday that he has invited family, friends and state officials to the multiple parties, but he expects many will choose not to attend. The governor has often told people not to host gatherings as the virus spreads. He issued a new executive order Wednesday that restricts social gatherings statewide to 10 people indoors and 50 outdoors when social distancing is not possible and has issued a mask mandate for all Mississippi schools and for 61 out of 82 counties with the highest number of new coronavirus cases.






