Shipping executives to Senate panel: We're ready to ship Executives from major U.S. shipping companies testified Thursday before a Senate panel convened to discuss preparation for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines, expressing confidence that they are ready to the challenges ahead. "We're all watching the packages, all day long," said Wesley Wheeler, president of global health care at UPS. Wheeler said packages carrying the vaccine will not only get priority shipping labels, but trucks carrying them will be outfitted with a special GPS device that monitors temperature, light exposure and motion. While the executives touted their company's preparedness, they also acknowledged the many logistical challenges expected in the process, such as distribution into rural areas, adhering to specific packaging and handling regulations, and the potential breakdown in coordination between their private companies and federal entities. "Our healthcare team has been able to leverage this experience, flex our comprehensive network and work with various stakeholders to build customized solutions to achieve our collective goal — moving Covid-19 vaccine shipments as safely, securely, and as quickly as possible," said Richard Smith, regional president of the Americas and executive vice president at FedEx Express.







Rhode Island Gov. extends economic "pause" through Dec. 20 With Rhode Island currently leading the nation in the number of new Covid-19 cases per capita, Gov. Gina Raimondo has extended the state's economic "pause" for another week through Dec. 20. That means bars, gyms and recreational venues will remain closed and restaurants will continue to operate but at reduced capacity, Raimondo said. Public health officials had hoped that by shuttering or placing restrictions on these businesses they would be able to slow the expected spike in infections after Thanksgiving. And while the data shows that this has reduced the "mobility" of Rhode Islanders, it's still not at a rate health officials are comfortable with. "It would be hard to not keep us in some kind of pause, just in light of the data," Raimondo said earlier this week. Raimondo said that when the pause lifts on Dec. 21, bar areas will still be closed and "social gatherings involving people from different households will remain prohibited." Houses of worship will continue to be limited to 25 percent capacity or a maximum of 125 people. Gyms and indoor sports facilities will be allowed to reopen, but with a limit of one person per 150 square feet. And while restaurant capacity will increase from 33 percent to 50 percent for indoor dining, only people from the same household will be allowed to sit together.







California launches statewide contact-tracing app California public health officials have launched a statewide contact-tracing app that will allow smartphone users to receive notifications if they have been exposed to Covid-19. The app, called CA Notify, uses bluetooth technology to exchange data between devices without revealing the user's identity or location. California residents began receiving set-up prompts on their devices Thursday morning. App users will receive alerts if they were near another person who later tested positive for Covid-19. If an app user tests positive themselves, they will get a verification code to plug into the app, which will then notify other people who were within 6 feet of that person for 15 minutes or more. Personal information will not be shared, state officials said. "The process is private, anonymous and secure, and is one of the many tools in the state's data-driven approach to help reduce the spread," Gov. Gavin Newsom said earlier this week in a statement.







Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine could get FDA committee nod today Pfizer's experimental Covid-19 vaccine is poised to become the first to be authorized for emergency use in the U.S. A group of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration is expected to recommend that the agency authorize the Pfizer vaccine for use by the end of Thursday, after a daylong meeting to discuss its safety and effectiveness. The panel, called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC, comprises scientists and public health officials independent of the FDA. Its task Thursday is to determine whether to advise the FDA to grant emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine in the U.S. The FDA will then decide in the coming days, based on VRBPAC's vote, whether to issue the authorization. Click here to read the full story.







Weekly initial jobless claims surge to 853,000 vs. 730,000 expected Initial jobless claims soared to 853,000 last week, as the surge in coronavirus cases pushed more businesses to implement stricter measures on social distancing, forcing more people out of their job. More than 3,000 Covid-related deaths were recorded across the country Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally. Economists had predicted the latest weekly jobless claims total would be around 730,000, higher than the prior week's newly revised tally of 716,000, but still more than four times the pre-pandemic average of 200,000. "This week's report brings a substantial round of movement in the wrong direction," said AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist at Indeed Hiring Lab. "It is evident the labor market is still in crisis." Read the story here.






