The United States has broken another daily record for coronavirus deaths, registering more than 3,100 Covid-19-related fatalities on Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally.
Also on Wednesday, the U.S. reported 222,994 coronavirus cases — more than it had ever seen before in a single day.
More than 290,000 people have died from the virus across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
As at least 15 U.S. states step up their own efforts to encourage people to take a Covid-19 vaccine, countries across the world are hurtling ahead with unprecedented plans to vaccinate millions of vulnerable adults and frontline healthcare workers.
Live Blog
Rhode Island Gov. extends economic "pause" through Dec. 20
With Rhode Island currently leading the nation in the number of new Covid-19 cases per capita, Gov. Gina Raimondo has extended the state’s economic “pause” for another week through Dec. 20.
That means bars, gyms and recreational venues will remain closed and restaurants will continue to operate but at reduced capacity, Raimondo said.
Public health officials had hoped that by shuttering or placing restrictions on these businesses they would be able to slow the expected spike in infections after Thanksgiving. And while the data shows that this has reduced the “mobility” of Rhode Islanders, it’s still not at a rate health officials are comfortable with.
“It would be hard to not keep us in some kind of pause, just in light of the data,” Raimondo said earlier this week.
Raimondo said that when the pause lifts on Dec. 21, bar areas will still be closed and “social gatherings involving people from different households will remain prohibited.” Houses of worship will continue to be limited to 25 percent capacity or a maximum of 125 people.
Gyms and indoor sports facilities will be allowed to reopen, but with a limit of one person per 150 square feet. And while restaurant capacity will increase from 33 percent to 50 percent for indoor dining, only people from the same household will be allowed to sit together.
California launches statewide contact-tracing app
California public health officials have launched a statewide contact-tracing app that will allow smartphone users to receive notifications if they have been exposed to Covid-19.
The app, called CA Notify, uses bluetooth technology to exchange data between devices without revealing the user's identity or location. California residents began receiving set-up prompts on their devices Thursday morning.
App users will receive alerts if they were near another person who later tested positive for Covid-19. If an app user tests positive themselves, they will get a verification code to plug into the app, which will then notify other people who were within 6 feet of that person for 15 minutes or more. Personal information will not be shared, state officials said.
"The process is private, anonymous and secure, and is one of the many tools in the state’s data-driven approach to help reduce the spread," Gov. Gavin Newsom said earlier this week in a statement.
Ellen DeGeneres announces she's tested positive for Covid
Clyburn says select subcommittee testimony shows political interference at CDC
WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic is demanding more information from top officials in the administration after a career employee at the Centers for Disease Control testified about a political appointee's efforts to "alter or rescind" information considered damaging to President Donald Trump.
In a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., writes that the testimony raises "serious concern about what may be deliberate efforts by the Trump Administration to conceal and destroy evidence that senior political appointees interfered with career officials’ response to the coronavirus crisis" at the CDC.
The letter reveals that on Monday, Dr. Charlotte Kent, Chief of the Scientific Publications Branch and Editor-in-Chief of the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, stated in closed-door testimony that she had been instructed to destroy an email and that she understood the order came from Redfield.
What to expect after FDA panel meets to vote on Pfizer Covid vaccineDec. 10, 202003:03
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine could get FDA committee nod today
Pfizer's experimental Covid-19 vaccine is poised to become the first to be authorized for emergency use in the U.S.
A group of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration is expected to recommend that the agency authorize the Pfizer vaccine for use by the end of Thursday, after a daylong meeting to discuss its safety and effectiveness.
The panel, called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC, comprises scientists and public health officials independent of the FDA. Its task Thursday is to determine whether to advise the FDA to grant emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine in the U.S.
The FDA will then decide in the coming days, based on VRBPAC's vote, whether to issue the authorization.
Design student turns discarded coronavirus face masks into furnitureDec. 10, 202001:09
Weekly initial jobless claims surge to 853,000 vs. 730,000 expected
Initial jobless claims soared to 853,000 last week, as the surge in coronavirus cases pushed more businesses to implement stricter measures on social distancing, forcing more people out of their job.
More than 3,000 Covid-related deaths were recorded across the country Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally.
Economists had predicted the latest weekly jobless claims total would be around 730,000, higher than the prior week's newly revised tally of 716,000, but still more than four times the pre-pandemic average of 200,000.
"This week’s report brings a substantial round of movement in the wrong direction," said AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist at Indeed Hiring Lab. "It is evident the labor market is still in crisis."
Five days after she was supposed to get married, woman dies from Covid
Stephanie Lynn Smith and Jamie Bassett were looking forward to getting married Nov. 13.
They had planned for Smith's older brother to officiate the wedding in front of their parents at a scaled-down ceremony in a field in Lubbock, Texas, where Bassett had proposed. Bassett said they had favored the location, which he believes is an abandoned golf course.
But the couple did not marry. Smith spent her wedding day in a hospital where she had tested positive for the coronavirus and was diagnosed with pneumonia. Five days later, he and Smith's family would rush to the hospital, only to learn that she had died. She was 29.