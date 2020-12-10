Rhode Island Gov. extends economic "pause" through Dec. 20

With Rhode Island currently leading the nation in the number of new Covid-19 cases per capita, Gov. Gina Raimondo has extended the state’s economic “pause” for another week through Dec. 20.

That means bars, gyms and recreational venues will remain closed and restaurants will continue to operate but at reduced capacity, Raimondo said.

Public health officials had hoped that by shuttering or placing restrictions on these businesses they would be able to slow the expected spike in infections after Thanksgiving. And while the data shows that this has reduced the “mobility” of Rhode Islanders, it’s still not at a rate health officials are comfortable with.

“It would be hard to not keep us in some kind of pause, just in light of the data,” Raimondo said earlier this week.

Raimondo said that when the pause lifts on Dec. 21, bar areas will still be closed and “social gatherings involving people from different households will remain prohibited.” Houses of worship will continue to be limited to 25 percent capacity or a maximum of 125 people.

Gyms and indoor sports facilities will be allowed to reopen, but with a limit of one person per 150 square feet. And while restaurant capacity will increase from 33 percent to 50 percent for indoor dining, only people from the same household will be allowed to sit together.