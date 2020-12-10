SEE NEW POSTS

Coronavirus relief negotiations reach a breaking point with time running short Coronavirus relief negotiations are hitting an impasse, again. After appearing to be nearing a deal for the past week, progress appeared to come to a halt on Thursday, with Democrats and Republicans again divided on the scope and size of a possible deal. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office on Wednesday night told staff for the other three congressional leaders that he sees no possible path to an agreement on state and local aid and liability protections, according to a senior Democrat familiar with the conversations. McConnell has already said he would set aside the two most contentious issues, including his top priority to get liability protections, to allow the rest of the deal to move forward, including assistance to small businesses and unemployment insurance. Click here to read the full story.







More people in U.S. have died from Covid-19 than were killed in WWII More people in the United States have died this year from Covid-19 than were killed in four years of fighting on the battlefields during World War II, according to the latest NBC News data. The death toll from the pandemic as of Thursday afternoon was 292,098 and counting, the figures show. By contrast, U.S. forces suffered 291,557 "battle deaths" during the Second World War, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. The U.S. suffered another 113,842 "non-theater" deaths during that war, the VA stats show. Over 3,000 Covid-19 deaths in a single day were reported for the first time on Wednesday, eclipsing the 2,977 killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. The U.S. has been averaging 2,307 deaths due to the coronavirus in the past week, up from 1,603 a day the week before and 1,213 a day in the weeks before that, the NBC News data shows.







Pennsylvania governor announces new statewide restrictions, closes indoor dining Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, who revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, announced new statewide restrictions effective Saturday morning and lasting through the beginning of January. The restrictions, which he called "mitigation efforts," include limiting indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people maximum, reducing indoor capacity to 50 percent for all businesses serving the public and prohibiting indoor dining. Restaurants may remain open for takeout and delivery. Faith institutions are exempt from the indoor capacity guidelines during religious services, however places of worship "are strongly encouraged to find alternative methods for worship, as in person gatherings pose a significant risk to participants at this time," Wolf said in a statement. “With these measures in place, we hope to accomplish three goals: First, stop the devastating spread of Covid-19 in the commonwealth. Second, keep our hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed. And third, help Pennsylvanians get through the holiday season – and closer to a widely available vaccine – as safely as possible," Wolf said. "This is a bridge to a better future in Pennsylvania.” The restrictions go into effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and expire at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4. Wolf cited two university studies, one by Yale and another by Stanford, which show that restaurants accounted for a "significant amount" of new Covid-19 infections and that closing indoor dining reduced fatality rates. Wolf's office also announced that the governor's wife tested negative for the coronavirus. Both will remain in quarantine at their home. 🆕 Protecting Pennsylvanians: @governortomwolf and @secretarylevine today announced new mitigation efforts to help #stopthespread of #COVID19, effective at 12:01 am on 12/12/20 until 8 am on 1/4/21:

▪️ Indoor dining prohibited

▪️ Indoor gatherings/events of >10 people prohibited pic.twitter.com/lutUIww5Qs — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) December 10, 2020 Share this -







Boston commuter rail cuts service by more than half due to low ridership during pandemic Because of the pandemic, getting to and from Boston by train during the holiday season is about to get a whole lot harder. Starting Monday, MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the sixth-busiest commuter rail system in the country, is slashing by more than half the number of trains it runs during the work week, the NBC News affiliate in Boston reported. The reduced service schedule will remain in place until at least Dec. 27. "Passengers are encouraged to check the Reduced Service Schedule in advance to plan their trip because there are changes in the weekday schedule," Keolis CEO and General Manager David Scorey said in a statement. The MBTA is temporarily reducing the number of trains it runs Monday through Friday from 541 to 246 because ridership is down due to the pandemic and because they have struggled to find enough engineers and conductors to staff the trains.







As the pandemic rages, local newspapers try to break through to readers Grace Juarez knows people are tired of newspaper stories about the pandemic. One of two reporters for The Lufkin Daily News, which serves 35,000 residents in East Texas, she's heard from community members and officials who either don't take Covid-19 seriously or are battling coronavirus fatigue. And she's seen how readers react: Many responses are supportive and thankful of health care workers and the journalists covering the pandemic — but about two-thirds contain messages either denying the reality of the pandemic or calling it misinformation. "We are committed to showing this no matter what political or religious or whatever beliefs we hold personally," Juarez said. "This is our reality in East Texas. This is what's going on." Lufkin, like many communities in the U.S., is dealing with a surge of Covid-19 cases that have led to increased hospitalizations and deaths. Click here to read the full story.







Walmart announces it will be distributing Covid vaccine Walmart said it is getting ready to start distributing the Covid-19 as soon as it's approved, the retail giant's chief medical officer said. "We have been on quite a journey the last several months, from entering into agreements with the federal government to distribute the vaccine, to preparing our operations and clinical services, all to get ready to be one of the places our customers and associates can receive the vaccine," Dr. Tom Van Gilder said in a statement. To that end, Van Gilder said, they are making sure the 5,000 plus Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies have freezers and enough dry ice to store the doses, nailing down agreements with the states "to be able to support vaccinations where needed," putting in place a procedure for informing people when they can receive their first and second doses, and making sure employees know all the facts so "they will understand and be ready to receive the vaccine if they choose."







New Hampshire's new House Speaker dies of Covid-19 a week after being sworn in Newly elected New Hampshire Speaker of the House Richard "Dick" Hinch died of Covid-19 Wednesday, just a week after he was sworn in. The 71-year-old Republican lawmaker's death was announced by the Attorney General's Office Thursday. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined the cause of death was Covid-19 following an autopsy. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ordered all flags on public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff Wednesday. "Speaker Hinch was a fierce defender of the New Hampshire Advantage, a close friend, and a respected public servant," Sununu said. "His loss will be greatly felt by the people of this state, and I ask Granite Staters to join me in praying for his family during this incredibly difficult time." Hinch started his seventh term as a state representative in November.






