The United States on Thursday again broke single-day Covid-19 records for both reported deaths and cases, according to an NBC News' count.
The country saw 229,928 new cases and 3,110 deaths. The previous single-day record was just on Wednesday. The rise in cases in large parts of the country has prompted dire warnings about hospital capacity and whether colder weather and the holiday season will help the virus spread.
On Thursday, Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine got the recommendation from an independent panel of experts that the FDA authorize it for emergency use. The FDA is not obligated to go along with the panel's recommendation, but it is widely expected to authorize the vaccine for emergency use promptly.
And in a grim statistic about the toll that the pandemic has taken in the country, NBC News data shows that more people in the United States have died this year from Covid-19 than were killed in four years of fighting on the battlefields during World War II.
Marvel comic book honors superhero nurses saving lives
Marvel comic book honors superhero nurses saving lives
3,110 Covid deaths reported across the U.S. on Thursday
The United States on Thursday broke another single-day record for Covid-19 cases and deaths, according to NBC News' count.
Nearly 230,000 new infections and 3,110 deaths were reported.
It was the eighth day in December that saw more than 200,000 new cases; the first was Dec. 2. There have been only two days so far this month in which daily reported cases did not break that threshold.
The new record for deaths came just one day after the previous was set. On Wednesday, 3,102 deaths were reported, according to NBC News' count.
Overall, the U.S. has seen more than 15.6 million cases of Covid-19, and more than 292,900 people have died.
Delaware adopts new rules as cases surge
Miami to enforce nightly curfew
Miami's city commission on Thursday voted to enforce a county curfew that lasts from midnight to 6 a.m., starting this weekend.
"The Miami Police Department will be enforcing the curfew and violators — whether individuals or business establishments — are subject to fines and other enforcement actions," the city said in a statement.
City Commissioner Joe Carollo introduced the resolution to resume enforcement after a personal warning from a health system CEO that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases, NBC Miami reported. In October, the city commission had voted to stop enforcing the county’s curfew, so Thursday's vote means it will again begin doing so.
How the pandemic is impacting life for many Americans with disabilities
Texas county gets trucks to hold bodies amid surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas medical examiner’s office has brought in two refrigerated trucks to store dead bodies in response to low capacity amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
Many of the hospitals and larger funeral homes in the Fort Worth area have reached their storage capacity or will soon, said Nizam Peerwani, Tarrant County’s chief medical examiner.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, which has a capacity normally of 100 bodies, said each truck can store 50 bodies.
Officials expect to start using the trucks in the next few days.
World carbon dioxide emissions drop 7% in pandemic-hit 2020
A locked-down, pandemic-struck world cut its carbon dioxide emissions this year by 7 percent, the biggest drop ever, new preliminary figures show.
The Global Carbon Project, an authoritative group of dozens of international scientists who track emissions, calculated that the world will have put 37 billion U.S. tons of carbon dioxide in the air in 2020. That’s down from 40.1 billion tons in 2019, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Earth System Science Data.
Scientists say this drop is chiefly because people are staying home, traveling less by car and plane, and that emissions are expected to jump back up after the pandemic ends. Ground transportation makes up about one-fifth of emissions of carbon dioxide, the chief man-made heat-trapping gas.
Emissions dropped 12 percent in the United States and 11 percent in Europe but only 1.7 percent in China.
Americans call on Congress for pandemic relief
Coronavirus relief negotiations reach a breaking point with time running short
Coronavirus relief negotiations are hitting an impasse, again.
After appearing to be nearing a deal for the past week, progress appeared to come to a halt on Thursday, with Democrats and Republicans again divided on the scope and size of a possible deal.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office on Wednesday night told staff for the other three congressional leaders that he sees no possible path to an agreement on state and local aid and liability protections, according to a senior Democrat familiar with the conversations.
McConnell has already said he would set aside the two most contentious issues, including his top priority to get liability protections, to allow the rest of the deal to move forward, including assistance to small businesses and unemployment insurance.
More people in U.S. have died from Covid-19 than were killed in WWII
More people in the United States have died this year from Covid-19 than were killed in four years of fighting on the battlefields during World War II, according to the latest NBC News data.
The death toll from the pandemic as of Thursday afternoon was 292,098 and counting, the figures show.
By contrast, U.S. forces suffered 291,557 “battle deaths” during the Second World War, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The U.S. suffered another 113,842 “non-theater” deaths during that war, the VA stats show.
Over 3,000 Covid-19 deaths in a single day were reported for the first time on Wednesday, eclipsing the 2,977 killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
The U.S. has been averaging 2,307 deaths due to the coronavirus in the past week, up from 1,603 a day the week before and 1,213 a day in the weeks before that, the NBC News data shows.