Russian scientists slam lack of publicly available data on country's Covid vaccine

A group of scientists from leading Russian universities have published an open letter slamming the lack of publicly available data on the safety and efficacy of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Calling the process "completely unacceptable" and "ridiculous," the letter entitled "Behind the hype: design defects, poor execution and questionable publication" calls on British medical science journal The Lancet to withdraw a paper published by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute that said the Russian vaccine was safe and effective.

"This completely unacceptable, even ridiculous, political move to create competition between vaccines is a violation of the most important testing standards," the letter's authors say.

In the letter in the Lancet, the Gamaleya Institute said their Phase II trials showed the vaccine was safe and effective.

Within Russia, these claims have not seen any significant challenge from government officials or the state media. Soon after publishing those initial results in The Lancet, Russia moved on to register the vaccine with regulators and began distributing it beyond the scope of Phase III trials.

The letter was published last month but first reported on in the Russian media on Thursday. One of the authors of the letter is Vasily Vlasov, a virologist at the Higher School of Economics and former World Health Organizations advisor.

The letter’s authors say they requested the raw research data Gamaleya used in their paper, so that their claims could be scrutinized, but "for more than two months they have not responded to our request."

"We consider this to be a gross violation of the norms of publication ethics," they added.