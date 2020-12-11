SEE NEW POSTS

Know anti-maskers or anti-vaxxers? Here's how to approach them Joel Hulsey's 70-year-old mother is at high risk for complications from Covid-19. But even as cases skyrocket across the country, he knows she isn't taking proper precautions. Hulsey said he can't even talk to her about wearing a mask anymore. "She went from wearing a mask, to not wearing a mask, to getting very upset when I mention if she's wearing a mask," Hulsey said. Like many Americans, Hulsey has found himself caught in the country's divisions over public health measures needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. For millions of people, the simple matter of wearing a mask has turned into a flashpoint driven more by politics and conspiracy theories than by science. Without the ability to reach common ground, some like Hulsey are finding it hard to cope with non-believing friends and family members. But experts who have been studying the psychology of pandemics, and how human behaviors are shaped by moments of uncertainty and anxiety, say there are ways to prevent pandemic squabbles from fracturing relationships beyond repair. They tend to agree on a central theme: Don't get into confrontations. Read the full story here.







Gov. Cuomo bans indoor dining in NYC New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that he is banning indoor dining in New York City starting Monday, as hospitalization and infection rates continue to rise. Cuomo said that indoor dining was "too high of a risk" as the city faces an uptick in COVID-19 cases. He did not say when the indoor dining would resume, but takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining will remain open. Cuomo: Indoor dining will close in NYC starting Monday Dec. 11, 2020 01:50







Up to 300,000 Covid cases worldwide can be traced back to Boston conference A conference held in Boston in February has been linked to between 205,000 and 300,000 Covid-19 cases around the world, according to a new study published Thursday in the journal Science. The conference, at which nearly 200 people gathered for a Biogen corporate meeting, was at the heart of local outbreaks in Massachusetts early in the pandemic and has become one of the most prominent examples of a superspreader event. But in the new study, researchers show just how widely the virus was able to spread from the conference's attendees. Through genetic analyses, the scientists found that approximately 1.6 percent of all the Covid-19 cases in the United States could be traced back to the Biogen conference. In Florida alone, the researchers estimated that more than 71,000 cases had genetic links to the Boston superspreader event. There is no official definition of a superspreader event, but they are typically characterized as incidents that result in large clusters of infection. Other examples include a cluster of more than 180 cases in June was traced to a restaurant and bar in East Lansing, Michigan. And an indoor wedding in Maine in August is thought to have resulted in at least 176 coronavirus cases and seven deaths.







Snow leopard at Louisville Zoo tests positive for Covid A 5-year-old female snow leopard at the Louisville Zoo in Kentucky, has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 in humans. It is the first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a snow leopard, the zoo said. The zoo said in a news release Friday that it is awaiting results of its two male snow leopards — Kimti and Meru. All the cats have "very mild symptoms," the release said, adding that the zoo "continues to monitor their health closely." The snow leopards all began exhibiting minor respiratory symptoms, including an occasional dry cough or wheeze, within the last two weeks. NeeCee is believed to have acquired the infection from an asymptomatic staff member, "despite precautions" by the zoo, the release said. All three cats are expected to recover and no other animals at the zoo are showing symptoms. The zoo said that the risk of infected animals, including the snow leopard, spreading the virus to humans is "considered low," as Covid-19 "remains predominantly a disease transmitted from person to person."







Long-term care facilities expect coronavirus vaccine in less than two weeks Walgreens and CVS are gearing up for the coronavirus vaccine rollout, which could start in less than two weeks. Once the vaccine is approved for emergency use authorization and administered to health care workers and first responders, Walgreens is expected to distribute the vaccine to vulnerable long-term care facilities -- and that could start as soon as December 21, Walgreens chief medical officer Kevin Ban said Friday on TODAY. "We're working very hard to make sure the vaccine is distributed and administered safely, but also that people have the facts to make a decision so that they'll decide to get vaccinated," said Ban. Walgreens chief medical officer explains company's plan for vaccine rollout Dec. 11, 2020 05:41 The federal government has contracted with Walgreens and CVS to vaccinate millions of residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. While health care workers and nursing home residents will get the vaccine first the initial supplies won't cover all 21 million health care workers and 3 million long-term care residents across the country.







When can we expect to see Clorox wipes back on the shelves? Why Clorox wipes are hard to find Dec. 10, 2020 01:38 Consumers hunting for Clorox wipes to disinfect counters and surfaces from the coronavirus will face difficulties until at least "mid-2021," the company's chief operating officer, Eric Reynolds, told NBC News. The new date represents the third time the company has pushed back availability of the wipes, which were one of the first things to disappear in stores as the pandemic took hold, along with toilet paper and paper towels. In May, the company said supplies would be ready by this summer. In August, an executive said it would take until at the least the end of 2020. Yet at year's close, the wipes are still hard to find on the shelves — or going for a premium via online resellers. While Clorox has ramped up capacity, making and shipping 1 million canisters every day and hiring more than 2,000 employees worldwide, that's still not enough to meet demand that has surged 500 percent since the start of the pandemic. The biggest holdup is the cloth itself, made from nonwoven polypropylene, a plastic that is also used in face masks, which comes from specialized suppliers. Read the story here.







How to get a Covid vaccine: Everything we know, from cost to effectiveness Public health experts are bracing for what they expect to be a dark and deadly winter. But as the vaccines become available, it will ultimately give way to a more hopeful spring. With the U.S. on the brink of a turning point in potentially taming the virus, NBC News spoke to more than a half-dozen experts to answer the most pressing questions about the Covid-19 vaccines and the months ahead. As part of this effort, NBC News has also compiled data on how many Americans live near pharmacies that are preparing to distribute vaccines — and where it could end up hard to get one. Read the full story here.







Russian scientists slam lack of publicly available data on country's Covid vaccine A group of scientists from leading Russian universities have published an open letter slamming the lack of publicly available data on the safety and efficacy of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Calling the process "completely unacceptable" and "ridiculous," the letter entitled "Behind the hype: design defects, poor execution and questionable publication" calls on British medical science journal The Lancet to withdraw a paper published by Russia's Gamaleya Institute that said the Russian vaccine was safe and effective. "This completely unacceptable, even ridiculous, political move to create competition between vaccines is a violation of the most important testing standards," the letter's authors say. In the letter in the Lancet, the Gamaleya Institute said their Phase II trials showed the vaccine was safe and effective. Within Russia, these claims have not seen any significant challenge from government officials or the state media. Soon after publishing those initial results in The Lancet, Russia moved on to register the vaccine with regulators and began distributing it beyond the scope of Phase III trials. The letter was published last month but first reported on in the Russian media on Thursday. One of the authors of the letter is Vasily Vlasov, a virologist at the Higher School of Economics and former World Health Organizations advisor. The letter's authors say they requested the raw research data Gamaleya used in their paper, so that their claims could be scrutinized, but "for more than two months they have not responded to our request." "We consider this to be a gross violation of the norms of publication ethics," they added.






