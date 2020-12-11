SEE NEW POSTS

States get tracing apps that allow phones to 'talk to each other' RALEIGH, N.C — As coronavirus exposure notification technology slowly rolls out across the country, every resident in 17 states and the District of Columbia will now be able to send and receive alerts beyond their home state if they've tested positive for the coronavirus or come into contact with someone who has. On Friday, Virginia joined Washington, D.C., and 16 other states that have been using the Association of Public Health Laboratories’ National Key Server, which allows phones to “talk to each other” across state borders. This means users in these 18 areas won’t have to download a separate app in places they are visiting. “This is especially important considering added travel during the holiday season,” said a statement from Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia’s state health commissioner. Apple and Google co-created the technology that uses Bluetooth wireless signals to anonymously detect when two phones have been in close proximity. A user who tests positive for the virus can have their phone trigger a notification to other people they’ve spent time near. The states beyond Virginia are Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, ​Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wyoming. Share this -







Newsom reveals card that vaccinated Californians will get Just got back from visiting a site prepping for the arrival of the #COVID19 vaccine as early as this weekend. Answered a few Qs on my Instagram about the process & what we’re expecting.



Here’s an example of a card you’ll receive after your initial dose.https://t.co/nBl1mU76Qg pic.twitter.com/Xh0ZqCuaCi — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 11, 2020 Share this -







Trump administration secures 100 million more vaccine doses Three days after the federal government was criticized for rejecting an option to secure millions of additional doses of a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, White House officials said they will purchase another 100 million doses from pharmaceutical company Moderna. The mRNA-1237 vaccine doesn't have the recommendation a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel gave the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, but Moderna has applied for the same endorsement. "If authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use as outlined in agency guidance, doses of the vaccine will begin shipping immediately," the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. "The vaccine would be provided at no cost to Americans." Anticipating approval, Moderna will rapidly produce its vaccine, the department said. "This strategy will help meet the anticipated demand for mRNA-1273 and safely accelerate the delivery schedule for the 200 million doses the U.S. government is purchasing," it said. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in the statement that the purchase should give U.S. residents confidence the federal government can vaccinate all "who want it" by the end of spring. Share this -







Mississippi has run out of ICU beds as cases soar, health official says Mississippi's leading health official said the state has run out of intensive care unit beds as new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have soared in recent weeks, requiring a need for new restrictions. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a briefing on Friday that the hospitals are full and that the "average daily numbers are really frightening," especially as about 10 percent of new infections require people to go to the hospital. The state, he said, will have to delay all elective procedures that require hospitalization until at least Dec. 23, beginning on Tuesday. "We filled up the cup and the cup runneth over, and so we’re going to have to do some things," Dobbs said. In the last two weeks, Mississippi has seen 25,000 new cases of coronavirus. Two weeks prior to that it was 14,000 — a trend that health officials called "mind boggling." Dobbs noted that there is a glimmer of hope with the anticipated arrival of the vaccine in Mississippi on Monday, but state officials warned that the number of vaccines they receive could change and health care providers will be the first to get shots in arms. That will be followed by nursing home workers and residents, as approximately 144 nursing homes have seen outbreaks in recent weeks. "Things are going to be moving fast," one official said. "We’re having to be pretty flexible and are doing some planning as we go." Share this -







Outbreaks at 2 Washington nursing homes after staff attended wedding Washington state health officials are investigating coronavirus outbreaks that occurred at two nursing home facilities after some staff attended a 300-person wedding. Between the two Grant County facilities — Lake Ridge Center and Columbia Crest Center — officials have reported 23 deaths. One additional death that "can be directly linked to an attendee of the wedding" was reported at a nursing home facility in Ephrata, the Grant County Health District said in a press release Thursday. Health officials said three longterm care facility staff members self-identified as guests at a Nov. 7 wedding in Ritzville, about 59 miles southwest of Spokane. The staff — two who work at Lake Ridge and a third who works at the Ephrata center — worked while contagious but did not know they had the virus, health officials said. Read the full story here. Share this -







Los Angeles records second straight day of record cases Health officials Friday said Los Angeles County has posted a second straight day of record coronavirus cases, reaching 13,815. Thursday's record figure was 12,819, besting yet another high, 10,528, recorded Sunday. Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, who fought back tears during a daily virus briefing Thursday, on Friday said she was optimistic the impending vaccination would turn things around by spring. The nation's largest county also reached another milestone, health officials said: It has surpassed a half million total cases, with 501,635 recorded. There have been 8,199 deaths connected to Covid-19 in the county since the pandemic began, the health department said. Los Angeles County is part of a Southern California region under strict stay-at-home orders imposed by the state. They include no restaurant dining, even outdoors, and 20 percent capacity at essential retailers. The orders are triggered when a region's intensive care unit capacity falls below 15 percent. On Friday the California Department of Public Health reported the capacity in the Southern California region, which includes L.A., San Diego, Orange and several other counties, had fallen to 6.2 percent. Share this -







The ghost of Christmas presents: Retailers forge a new path with pandemic-era holiday ads Already a holiday season like no other, the 2020 shopping experience has seen a huge shift in terms of when and where it is taking place — and how companies are advertising their wares amid a bleak economic landscape. The new promotions, protocols and platforms have also led to a shift in holiday messaging. “Advertisers are really trying to figure out this different world of ‘I'm not drawing people into the store,'” one expert told NBC News. The home is now central to where retailers are placing their ads, as well as forming the core of the message itself. Spending on billboards, transit, street furniture and other outdoor advertising was down almost 22 percent this year, while ads on personal devices increased by 7.5 percent. Traditional holiday themes such as family gatherings, lavish celebrations and in-person gift exchanges are off the table for 2020. Instead, companies are tapping into messaging surrounding the pandemic. A Walmart ad features neighbors sharing a holiday dinner across a fence between their backyards, with a narrator saying, “This year, we came together. Tastes were shared. Traditions were invented and family was redefined. Let’s end the year united.” Read the story here. Share this -







Experts warn of low Covid vaccine trust among Black Americans The patients who stream into her clinic in a low-income and predominantly Black section of Chicago's South Side have been terrified by the coronavirus pandemic, said Dr. Brittani James, stressed out by its harmful effects on the community and frustrated by mixed messages from government officials. But now, just as a possible solution to the virus's spread is on the horizon, she is particularly worried about what she is hearing from her patients. Many of them fear that the vaccines aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19 will be harmful to Black Americans. Concerns about vaccines have left some Black people entirely unwilling to take a vaccine, while others have said that they want to wait and see how the first wave of vaccine distribution is handled. When those concerns come up, “I look my patients in the eye and I say that I understand, I’ve read the studies myself, and my job is to protect you and I will not do you wrong,” said James, a family physician who is also an assistant professor at the University of Illinois College of Medicine. “I don’t respond with writing them off as irrational and ignorant.” As a result of her conversations with patients and her own medical experience, “I’m already seeing the writing on the wall that we are not prepared to roll this vaccine out to vulnerable communities,” said James, who co-founded the Institute for Antiracism in Medicine earlier this year. “I feel like I’m screaming into a void in trying to get people to understand that I can see that this will fail if we continue to do what we normally do with distribution.” Read the fully story here. Share this -





