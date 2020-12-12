Black Chicagoans anxious about Covid-19 vaccine as historic hospital set to close

The U.S. reported more than 2,000 Covid-19 deaths Friday, according to NBC News figures.

The tally showed 2,890 people died and 226,024 new infections were recorded.

Since the pandemic began, close to 16 million have been infected in the U.S. and more than 296,000 have died.

In the last week the U.S. has averaged 211,324 cases and 2,381 deaths per day, up from 168,493 cases and 1,419 deaths four weeks ago

These states and territories set single-day records Friday:

Estonians plunge into icy water to ward off coronavirus blues More than 500 people swam in the near-freezing waters off Tallinn port in Estonia's capital, in a giant winter swimming relay designed to counter the tedium of coronavirus restrictions. Attired with funny hats, the swimmers ranged from a nine-year old boy to an 83-year old woman, and included a pregnant woman who joked her effort should be counted for two. Dozens of spectators cheered along the course, as participants swam in a country that has seen the sport grow in popularity since Estonia first went into a coronavirus lockdown in spring. A woman wearing Christmas-themed headwear swims during a winter swimming relay in Estonia's capital Tallinn. JANIS LAIZANS / Reuters







Tokyo sets case record as government criticized Japan's capital, Tokyo, set a new record on Saturday, reporting 621 new coronavirus cases, as government measures face criticism ahead of the holiday season. Experts on a Tokyo metropolitan task force say serious cases are on the rise, putting burdens on hospitals. The task force on Friday asked the national government to take tougher steps to slow social and economic activities in areas where infections are accelerating. Nationwide, Japan reported a total of 174,000 cases, with about 2,500 deaths since the pandemic began. Japan issued a non-binding state of emergency in the spring and has survived earlier infection peaks without a lockdown.







Bassam Saba, prominent figure in Arabic music, dies from Covid complications Bassam Saba, a notable figure in Arabic music and once a part of Yo Yo Ma's Silk Road artists and Global Musician Workshop faculty, died from complications from COVID-19 on Dec. 4. He was transferred to the non-Covid ICU in the American University of Beirut Medical Center after he was no longer deemed infectious. Days later, he was intubated after going through septic shock from contracting a superbug, and later died, his wife Dr. Diala Jaber said from the couple's home in Northport, New York. "He had overcome the hard part of the COVID, but his lungs of course were very weakened by the Covid ... and then when he got the bacteria, his immune system was too low to fight the bacteria even though he was put on the proper antibiotics for the bacteria and his septic shock was too strong," Jaber said. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a great Arabic musician and longtime Global Musician Workshop faculty member Bassam Saba. His kindness, compassion, and artistry will not soon be forgotten by our global music community. Our condolences to his family and students. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RG2bPLP1Na — SILKROAD (@silkroadproject) December 4, 2020 A multi-instrumentalist and teaching artist, Saba, a Lebanese American who lived in Northport with his wife and daughter Mariana for almost 30 years, played the nay, oud and violin, among other instruments, and also directed the New York Arabic Orchestra with fellow musician April Centrone and had his own ensemble. Read the full story here.







Case reported in Hawaii county thought to be last without Covid HONOLULU — A county on a Hawaii island believed to be the last one in the U.S. without any coronavirus cases has reported its first resident testing positive. The Hawaii Department of Health on Thursday reported the case in Kalawao County on the island of Molokai. The health department says an adult resident tested positive after returning to the island on a local flight. The person is in self-isolation and currently doesn't have virus symptoms. The health department says contact tracing was conducted and all other passengers on the flight are in self-quarantine.






