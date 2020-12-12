SEE NEW POSTS

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines expected to begin arriving Monday Hospital systems nationwide should expect the first shipments of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to arrive Monday, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said during a media briefing Saturday. "Boxes are being packed and loaded with vaccine with emphasis on quality control," Perna said. Within the next 24 hours, he said, those boxes will move from Pfizer's manufacturing facility to UPS and FedEx hubs, where they will be delivered to 636 predetermined locations nationwide. Perna said 145 of those sites should receive the vaccine Monday, with the others trickling in through Wednesday. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine late Friday night. An estimated 2.9 million doses are expected to be distributed within the first week. That number could ramp up significantly in the coming weeks, to as much as 40 million doses by the end of 2020. Click here to read more.







5 science-backed reasons that you shouldn't be skeptical about the Covid-19 vaccine It's exciting news that Pfizer—the maker of one of the new vaccines for Covid 19 — has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA. And Moderna, which has a similar vaccine, has already submitted their application for EUA and isn't far behind. Across the country, states are poised to start administering it. While much of the population is ready to get vaccinated when it's available to them, there's still a fair amount of skepticism by some about the safety of the vaccine. Why? Misinformation about vaccines (in general) has been circulating for almost two decades, making some people suspicious about the whole process, including during this pandemic. It's important to set the record straight, and use the science to support smart decision making. After all, your life — and those you care about —could depend on it. To read about the five reasons, click here.






