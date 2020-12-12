SEE NEW POSTS

Carol Sutton, actor in 'Steel Magnolias,' 'Queen Sugar,' dies of virus Actor Carol Sutton, who made appearances in "Steel Magnolias" and "Queen Sugar," died Thursday night of complications from Covid-19. She was 76. The actor spent her last months at the Touro Infirmary in her native New Orleans, where she was treated for the virus. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed Sutton's death and remembered the late actor in a statement released on Friday. Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades. The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV -- whether it's "Treme" or "Claws," or "Runaway Jury" or "Queen Sugar" --⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ODsTh9PrTg — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) December 11, 2020 Ava DuVernay, creator of the OWN series "Queen Sugar," also celebrated the career of Sutton, tweeting, "It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage and screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, 'Stare at the Same Fires.' May she rise and rest in peace and power." On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, "Stare at the Same Fires." We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/OMbRExLvMz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 12, 2020 Read the full story here.







Dry ice demand surges following new vaccine approval Demand for dry ice surges as Covid vaccine nears Dec. 11, 2020 01:17 Big and small companies selling dry ice are scrambling to keep up with increasing demand after the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, putting the nation's supply chain to the test. Pfizer expects to ship close to 100 million doses by the end of March, but the vaccines need to be stored in ultracold temperatures, at around 80 degrees below zero, for them to be effective. Each vaccine tray carries approximately 975 doses that need to be put into thermal containers with about 50 pounds of dry ice pellets. Each container can store the doses for up to 30 days, but only if they get dry ice refills every five days.







Pandemic forcing NYC's historic 21 Club to close New York City's historic 21 Club is closing, becoming the latest business to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. "In light of the ongoing global crisis and anticipated extended recovery period for the hospitality industry, the difficult decision was made that it will not be feasible to reopen the 21 Club in its current form for the foreseeable future," a spokesperson said Saturday. 21 Club has been closed since March after Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down all bars and restaurants due to the virus. Read the full story.







Washington State-Cal football game canceled after player gets virus Saturday's football game between Washington State University and UC Berkeley was canceled before play could get underway in Pullman, Washington, because a player tested positive for coronavirus. The Pac-12 conference said in a statement that UC Berkeley, known in college football as Cal, did not have the minimum number of scholarship athletes needed to take the field at kickoff after an unidentified player tested positive today. The test resulted in "isolation of additional student-athletes under contact tracing protocols," the Pac-12 said. "Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest." Another anticipated Pac-12 game, USC versus crosstown rival UCLA, was scheduled to take place as scheduled, at 4:30 p.m.







Puerto Rico announces vaccine rollout plan after setting new single-day record Puerto Rico is set to receive its first shipment of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines by the end of December, Gov. Wanda Vázquez said Saturday, one day after the U.S. territory set a new single-day record with 2,741 new coronavirus cases. About 205,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive to Puerto Rico in upcoming weeks. The island's Health Department and the National Guard will be in charge of distributing the vaccines in phases, Vázquez said. First in line are frontline workers such as doctors, nurses and other health care workers as well as nursing-home residents and employees. "These are the most vulnerable and represent the largest amount of deaths related to the virus," Vázquez said in Spanish during a press conference Saturday. Public-school employees, public officials, police officers and other essential workers are next in line. It's estimated that the general population won't have access to a vaccine until the summer, Vázquez said. "We want to have a peaceful Christmas, so we must continue to wear masks, practice physical distancing, and use hand sanitizer," she said. "Strict coronavirus restrictions will remain in place... All citizens must do their part and acknowledge how deadly this virus is in order to avoid another uptick."







Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines expected to begin arriving Monday Hospital systems nationwide should expect the first shipments of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to arrive Monday, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said during a media briefing Saturday. "Boxes are being packed and loaded with vaccine with emphasis on quality control," Perna said. Within the next 24 hours, he said, those boxes will move from Pfizer's manufacturing facility to UPS and FedEx hubs, where they will be delivered to 636 predetermined locations nationwide. Perna said 145 of those sites should receive the vaccine Monday, with the others trickling in through Wednesday. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine late Friday night. An estimated 2.9 million doses are expected to be distributed within the first week. That number could ramp up significantly in the coming weeks, to as much as 40 million doses by the end of 2020. Click here to read more.







5 science-backed reasons that you shouldn't be skeptical about the Covid-19 vaccine It's exciting news that Pfizer—the maker of one of the new vaccines for Covid 19 — has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA. And Moderna, which has a similar vaccine, has already submitted their application for EUA and isn't far behind. Across the country, states are poised to start administering it. While much of the population is ready to get vaccinated when it's available to them, there's still a fair amount of skepticism by some about the safety of the vaccine. Why? Misinformation about vaccines (in general) has been circulating for almost two decades, making some people suspicious about the whole process, including during this pandemic. It's important to set the record straight, and use the science to support smart decision making. After all, your life — and those you care about —could depend on it. To read about the five reasons, click here.






