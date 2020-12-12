SEE NEW POSTS

Italy close to overtaking U.K. for most deaths in Europe ROME — Italy added another 649 coronavirus deaths Saturday, bringing its official total to 64,036 and just shy of Britain’s Europe-leading 64,123 dead. Italy could overtake Britain despite having 6 million fewer people than the U.K.’s 66 million and trails only the much larger U.S., Brazil, India and Mexico, according to a tally Johns Hopkins University. Italy has the most deaths per 100,000 population among the most affected countries. Italy has added nearly 29,000 dead since Sept. 1. More than 1.8 million Italians have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic. Health experts say the numbers reflect an underfunded health care system with few ICU beds, government delays in imposing restrictions and an elderly population. Global cases and death tolls are believed to greatly underestimated because of missed infections, limited testing and different counting criteria. Share this -







FAA says pilots may not fly for 48 hours after receiving vaccine WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration says pilots may receive the Covid-19 vaccine but may not fly for 48 hours. The FAA says it is requiring the observation period “to maintain the highest level of safety” in the airspace it regulates. The 48-hour observation also applies to air traffic controllers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved emergency use of a vaccine developed by Pfizer and shipments are expected in states on Monday. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses taken three weeks apart. The 48-hour period applies after both doses. The FAA says it will monitor reaction to the vaccine. It requires similar waiting periods after aviation employees receive other vaccines, such tuberculosis and typhoid. Share this -







Carol Sutton, actor in ‘Steel Magnolias,’ ‘Queen Sugar,’ dies of virus Actor Carol Sutton, who made appearances in “Steel Magnolias” and “Queen Sugar,” died Thursday night of complications from Covid-19. She was 76. The actor spent her last months at the Touro Infirmary in her native New Orleans, where she was treated for the virus. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed Sutton’s death and remembered the late actor in a statement released on Friday. Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades. The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV -- whether it's "Treme" or "Claws," or "Runaway Jury" or "Queen Sugar" --⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ODsTh9PrTg — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) December 11, 2020 Ava DuVernay, creator of the OWN series “Queen Sugar,” also celebrated the career of Sutton, tweeting, “It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage and screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, ‘Stare at the Same Fires.’ May she rise and rest in peace and power.” On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, “Stare at the Same Fires.” We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/OMbRExLvMz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 12, 2020 Read the full story here. Share this -







Dry ice demand surges following new vaccine approval Demand for dry ice surges as Covid vaccine nears Dec. 11, 2020 01:17 Big and small companies selling dry ice are scrambling to keep up with increasing demand after the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, putting the nation’s supply chain to the test. Pfizer expects to ship close to 100 million doses by the end of March, but the vaccines need to be stored in ultracold temperatures, at around 80 degrees below zero, for them to be effective. Each vaccine tray carries approximately 975 doses that need to be put into thermal containers with about 50 pounds of dry ice pellets. Each container can store the doses for up to 30 days, but only if they get dry ice refills every five days. Share this -







Pandemic forcing NYC's historic 21 Club to close New York City's historic 21 Club is closing, becoming the latest business to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. "In light of the ongoing global crisis and anticipated extended recovery period for the hospitality industry, the difficult decision was made that it will not be feasible to reopen the 21 Club in its current form for the foreseeable future," a spokesperson said Saturday. 21 Club has been closed since March after Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down all bars and restaurants due to the virus. Read the full story. Share this -







Washington State-Cal football game canceled after player gets virus Saturday's football game between Washington State University and UC Berkeley was canceled before play could get underway in Pullman, Washington, because a player tested positive for coronavirus. The Pac-12 conference said in a statement that UC Berkeley, known in college football as Cal, did not have the minimum number of scholarship athletes needed to take the field at kickoff after an unidentified player tested positive today. The test resulted in "isolation of additional student-athletes under contact tracing protocols," the Pac-12 said. "Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest." Another anticipated Pac-12 game, USC versus crosstown rival UCLA, was scheduled to take place as scheduled, at 4:30 p.m. Share this -







Puerto Rico announces vaccine rollout plan after setting new single-day record Puerto Rico is set to receive its first shipment of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines by the end of December, Gov. Wanda Vázquez said Saturday, one day after the U.S. territory set a new single-day record with 2,741 new coronavirus cases. About 205,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive to Puerto Rico in upcoming weeks. The island's Health Department and the National Guard will be in charge of distributing the vaccines in phases, Vázquez said. First in line are frontline workers such as doctors, nurses and other health care workers as well as nursing-home residents and employees. "These are the most vulnerable and represent the largest amount of deaths related to the virus," Vázquez said in Spanish during a press conference Saturday. Public-school employees, public officials, police officers and other essential workers are next in line. It's estimated that the general population won't have access to a vaccine until the summer, Vázquez said. "We want to have a peaceful Christmas, so we must continue to wear masks, practice physical distancing, and use hand sanitizer," she said. "Strict coronavirus restrictions will remain in place... All citizens must do their part and acknowledge how deadly this virus is in order to avoid another uptick." Share this -





