Singer Ashanti says she tested positive Ashanti, shown in April 2019, says she has tested positive for Covid-19. NBC / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Singer Ashanti said Saturday she has tested positive for Covid-19. The 40-year-old, who lent her voice to major hip-hop hits in the early '2000s, announced her diagnosis on Instagram, saying, "Hey y'all I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19." "I'm ok and not in any pain," she said. The organizers of television's hip-hop and R&B showcase "Verzuz" subsequently said Ashanti's scheduled performance Saturday night with vocalist Keyshia Cole would be postponed to Jan. 9. Ashanti insisted, however, she would be able to do it Saturday if given the chance. "I'm actually down to do the verzus from my house," she said on Instagram.







Tokyo sets record with 621 new cases Saturday TOKYO — Tokyo reported 621 new coronavirus cases Saturday, setting a record in the capital where a lack of government measures triggered concerns about a surge during the holiday season. Nationwide, Japan reported a total of 174,000 cases, with about 2,500 deaths since the pandemic began. Experts on a Tokyo metropolitan task force say serious cases are on the rise, putting burdens on hospitals and forcing many of them to scale back on care for other patients. Japan issued a non-binding state of emergency in the spring and has survived earlier infection peaks without a lockdown. The coronavirus task force on Friday asked the national government to take tougher steps to slow social and economic activities, such as suspension of out-of-town trips and requesting shorter business hours in areas where infections are accelerating. Latest data shows ongoing measures have been ineffective and the situation could worsen during the holiday season.







Italy close to overtaking U.K. for most deaths in Europe ROME — Italy added another 649 coronavirus deaths Saturday, bringing its official total to 64,036 and just shy of Britain's Europe-leading 64,123 dead. Italy could overtake Britain despite having 6 million fewer people than the U.K.'s 66 million and trails only the much larger U.S., Brazil, India and Mexico, according to a tally Johns Hopkins University. Italy has the most deaths per 100,000 population among the most affected countries. Italy has added nearly 29,000 dead since Sept. 1. More than 1.8 million Italians have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic. Health experts say the numbers reflect an underfunded health care system with few ICU beds, government delays in imposing restrictions and an elderly population. Global cases and death tolls are believed to greatly underestimated because of missed infections, limited testing and different counting criteria.







FAA says pilots may not fly for 48 hours after receiving vaccine WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration says pilots may receive the Covid-19 vaccine but may not fly for 48 hours. The FAA says it is requiring the observation period "to maintain the highest level of safety" in the airspace it regulates. The 48-hour observation also applies to air traffic controllers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved emergency use of a vaccine developed by Pfizer and shipments are expected in states on Monday. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses taken three weeks apart. The 48-hour period applies after both doses. The FAA says it will monitor reaction to the vaccine. It requires similar waiting periods after aviation employees receive other vaccines, such tuberculosis and typhoid.







Carol Sutton, actor in 'Steel Magnolias,' 'Queen Sugar,' dies of virus Actor Carol Sutton, who made appearances in "Steel Magnolias" and "Queen Sugar," died Thursday night of complications from Covid-19. She was 76. The actor spent her last months at the Touro Infirmary in her native New Orleans, where she was treated for the virus. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed Sutton's death and remembered the late actor in a statement released on Friday. Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades. The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV -- whether it's "Treme" or "Claws," or "Runaway Jury" or "Queen Sugar" --⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ODsTh9PrTg — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) December 11, 2020 Ava DuVernay, creator of the OWN series "Queen Sugar," also celebrated the career of Sutton, tweeting, "It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage and screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, 'Stare at the Same Fires.' May she rise and rest in peace and power." On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, "Stare at the Same Fires." We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/OMbRExLvMz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 12, 2020 Read the full story here.







Dry ice demand surges following new vaccine approval Demand for dry ice surges as Covid vaccine nears Dec. 11, 2020 01:17 Big and small companies selling dry ice are scrambling to keep up with increasing demand after the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, putting the nation's supply chain to the test. Pfizer expects to ship close to 100 million doses by the end of March, but the vaccines need to be stored in ultracold temperatures, at around 80 degrees below zero, for them to be effective. Each vaccine tray carries approximately 975 doses that need to be put into thermal containers with about 50 pounds of dry ice pellets. Each container can store the doses for up to 30 days, but only if they get dry ice refills every five days.






