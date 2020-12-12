The Food and Drug Administration said it had authorized the first Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States late Friday — the first major, tantalizing indication for Americans that the pandemic's days may be numbered.
A letter from the FDA to Pfizer reads that "the known and potential benefits of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID‑19 vaccine" outweigh its potential risks for people ages 16 and older.
FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn in a statement called the authorization "a significant milestone in battling this devastating pandemic that has affected so many families in the United States and around the world."
Live Blog
Professional surfing contest in Hawaii suspended following outbreak
Hawaii's Pipe Masters professional surfing contest has been postponed after organizers and their CEO tested positive for the coronavirus.
The World Surf League said in a statement that CEO Erik Logan and an undisclosed number of staff members contracted the virus, leading it to postpone the annual event, part of a Holy Trinity of wave-riding competitions known as the Triple Crown of Surfing.
Top wave riders from around the world travel to Hawaii each winter to tap into strong north-swell waves and participate in the contests, with the Masters at Oahu's Pipeline being one of the most coveted events.
The state of Hawaii has imposed strict rules for travelers, including proof of a negative test result before arrival. Without that, a 14-day quarantine is mandatory.
"The WSL is committed to prioritizing the safety of the athletes, staff and surrounding community above all else, and is working closely and transparently with the Hawaii State Department of Health to determine the path forward," the league said.
Organizers said they don't believe any pro surfers have been exposed. Those with the virus are "self-isolating," the WSL said.
Singer Ashanti says she tested positive
Singer Ashanti said Saturday she has tested positive for Covid-19.
The 40-year-old, who lent her voice to major hip-hop hits in the early '2000s, announced her diagnosis on Instagram, saying, "Hey y'all I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19."
"I'm ok and not in any pain," she said.
The organizers of television's hip-hop and R&B showcase "Verzuz" subsequently said Ashanti's scheduled performance Saturday night with vocalist Keyshia Cole would be postponed to Jan. 9.
Ashanti insisted, however, she would be able to do it Saturday if given the chance. "I'm actually down to do the verzus from my house," she said on Instagram.
Tokyo sets record with 621 new cases Saturday
TOKYO — Tokyo reported 621 new coronavirus cases Saturday, setting a record in the capital where a lack of government measures triggered concerns about a surge during the holiday season.
Nationwide, Japan reported a total of 174,000 cases, with about 2,500 deaths since the pandemic began.
Experts on a Tokyo metropolitan task force say serious cases are on the rise, putting burdens on hospitals and forcing many of them to scale back on care for other patients.
Japan issued a non-binding state of emergency in the spring and has survived earlier infection peaks without a lockdown.
The coronavirus task force on Friday asked the national government to take tougher steps to slow social and economic activities, such as suspension of out-of-town trips and requesting shorter business hours in areas where infections are accelerating.
Latest data shows ongoing measures have been ineffective and the situation could worsen during the holiday season.
FDA grants Pfizer’s Covid vaccine emergency use authorizationDec. 12, 202002:20
Italy close to overtaking U.K. for most deaths in Europe
ROME — Italy added another 649 coronavirus deaths Saturday, bringing its official total to 64,036 and just shy of Britain’s Europe-leading 64,123 dead.
Italy could overtake Britain despite having 6 million fewer people than the U.K.’s 66 million and trails only the much larger U.S., Brazil, India and Mexico, according to a tally Johns Hopkins University.
Italy has the most deaths per 100,000 population among the most affected countries. Italy has added nearly 29,000 dead since Sept. 1.
More than 1.8 million Italians have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic. Health experts say the numbers reflect an underfunded health care system with few ICU beds, government delays in imposing restrictions and an elderly population.
Global cases and death tolls are believed to greatly underestimated because of missed infections, limited testing and different counting criteria.
Shipping giants prepare to transport Covid vaccineDec. 12, 202002:13
FAA says pilots may not fly for 48 hours after receiving vaccine
WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration says pilots may receive the Covid-19 vaccine but may not fly for 48 hours.
The FAA says it is requiring the observation period “to maintain the highest level of safety” in the airspace it regulates. The 48-hour observation also applies to air traffic controllers.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved emergency use of a vaccine developed by Pfizer and shipments are expected in states on Monday. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses taken three weeks apart. The 48-hour period applies after both doses.
The FAA says it will monitor reaction to the vaccine. It requires similar waiting periods after aviation employees receive other vaccines, such tuberculosis and typhoid.
U.S. health care workers prepare to receive Covid-19 vaccineDec. 12, 202002:28
Carol Sutton, actor in ‘Steel Magnolias,’ ‘Queen Sugar,’ dies of virus
Actor Carol Sutton, who made appearances in “Steel Magnolias” and “Queen Sugar,” died Thursday night of complications from Covid-19. She was 76.
The actor spent her last months at the Touro Infirmary in her native New Orleans, where she was treated for the virus.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed Sutton’s death and remembered the late actor in a statement released on Friday.
Ava DuVernay, creator of the OWN series “Queen Sugar,” also celebrated the career of Sutton, tweeting, “It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage and screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, ‘Stare at the Same Fires.’ May she rise and rest in peace and power.”
FDA Commissioner: 'I will absolutely take this Covid-19 vaccine'
The Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said he will "absolutely" take the Covid-19 vaccine.
Commissioner Stephen Hahn held a news conference Saturday following the FDA's authorizing Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use in the United States.
Hahn explained that in order for an emergency use authorization to be issued, the agency's career scientists must conduct a "rigorous evaluation of currently available scientific evidence about a medical product."
"The FDA must determine that the product's known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks," he said. "For vaccines that have the potential to be given to millions of healthy Americans, we at the FDA have set high expectations."
He said that Pfizer's vaccine was approved after a "fast but incredibly thorough review" of the pharmaceutical company's EUA request.
"I know the meticulousness of the review that the FDA has done," Hahn said. "I will absolutely take this Covid-19 vaccine, pending availability and distribution, because I have complete trust and confidence in the FDA's career staff's evaluation."
The vaccine, made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, is expected to be delivered to hospital systems nationwide as early as Monday. It's earmarked for frontline health care workers, as well as staff working at long-term care facilities. Those two groups represent about 24 million people.
Dry ice demand surges following new vaccine approval
Demand for dry ice surges as Covid vaccine nearsDec. 11, 202001:17
Big and small companies selling dry ice are scrambling to keep up with increasing demand after the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, putting the nation’s supply chain to the test.
Pfizer expects to ship close to 100 million doses by the end of March, but the vaccines need to be stored in ultracold temperatures, at around 80 degrees below zero, for them to be effective.
Each vaccine tray carries approximately 975 doses that need to be put into thermal containers with about 50 pounds of dry ice pellets. Each container can store the doses for up to 30 days, but only if they get dry ice refills every five days.