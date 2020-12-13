LIVE COVERAGE

Covid live updates and vaccine news: Delivery of first Covid-19 vaccines expected Monday

An estimated 2.9 million doses will be distributed within the first week.

Pfizer preparing to ship Covid vaccine to 145 sites across 50 states

Dec. 12, 202001:43

Hospital systems nationwide should expect the first shipments of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to arrive Monday, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said Saturday.

Within the next 24 hours those boxes will move from Pfizer's manufacturing facility to UPS and FedEx hubs, where they will be delivered to 636 predetermined locations nationwide, he told a media briefing.

An estimated 2.9 million doses will be distributed within the first week. That number is expected to ramp up significantly in the coming weeks, to as much as 40 million doses by the end of 2020.

Live Blog

28m ago / 12:12 PM UTC

FDA grants Pfizer’s Covid vaccine emergency use authorization

Dec. 12, 202002:20
NBC News