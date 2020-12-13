U.S. surpasses 16 million Covid-19 cases More than 16 million Covid-19 cases have now been recorded in the U.S., according to NBC News' tally. It took just five days for the number to jump from 15 million to 16, the data shows the shortest time for 1 million cases to be recorded in the country. In December 2,425,625 cases have been counted, as have 28,230 deaths and this month This month's total has already eclipsed that of every other month except November. Saturday the U.S. reported 2,376 deaths and 210,574 cases. These states set single-day records: Alaska, 18 dead

Delaware, 1,058 cases

Massachusetts, 300 dead

South Carolina, 3,572 cases

West Virginia, 1,514 cases See the latest Covid-19 data. Share this -







Global alliance pledges billions to aid women, newborns affected by pandemic An international alliance of more than 1,000 organizations has announced $20.6 billion in pledges to help women, newborns and young children deal with the affects of the pandemic and other longstanding healthcare and social service issues. The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health — hosted by the World Health Organization — said earlier this week that because of the indirect impact of Covid-19 on child and maternal mortality, more than 2 million additional child and maternal deaths over 12 months are estimated above the pre-pandemic level because of disruptions to essential health and nutrition services. "Our concern is that resources — insufficient to begin with — are being diverted away to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, who chairs the partnership, said in a statement. Low and middle income countries including Afghanistan, India, Kenya, Liberia and Nigeria pledged a total of $6.6 billion to the partnership, while $14 billion came from development aid and grants from Germany, Canada, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S., and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Share this -







Germany imposes tough lockdown measures over Christmas period Tough new lockdown measures will be imposed across Germany over the Christmas period in an effort to decrease infection rates that have remained high in recent weeks. Most stores and schools will be closed and the number of people allowed to meet indoors will remain restricted to five. The sale of alcohol outdoors and fireworks will also be banned. Chancellor Angela Merkel said "urgent action is needed" because existing restrictions imposed in November had failed to significantly reduce the number of new infections, She added that the governors of Germany's 16 states will tighten the country's lockdown measures from Dec. 16 to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of Covid-19 cases. Share this -







Churches, synagogues reimagine holiday services — and their messages of faith Martin Lally, a priest at Holy Family Catholic Church in Denver, said of this holiday season: "The message of the Scriptures is 'Hang in there, God is with us." Rachel Woolf / for NBC News On the first night of Hanukkah, hundreds of people show up at Temple Micah for a latke cooking competition. Families bring their menorahs, light candles, feast on potato pancakes, award prizes and sing. It should come as no surprise, as the coronavirus pandemic rages, that this year's celebration will be virtual. “We’ll have some people demonstrating latke cooking online,” said Rabbi Adam Morris. “I envision the Zoom screen with all the Hanukkah lights lit.” For communities of faith, Covid-19 has upended traditions and placed annual festivities at churches and synagogues on hold, forcing rabbis, pastors and priests to reimagine Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations and rethink their messages to the faithful. Read the full story here. Share this -







Professional surfing contest in Hawaii suspended following outbreak Hawaii's pro surfer Kalani Chapman surfs Banzai Pipeline ahead of the Pipe Masters on the north shore of Oahu in Hawaii in December 2018. BRIAN BIELMANN / AFP - Getty Images Hawaii's Pipe Masters professional surfing contest has been postponed after organizers and their CEO tested positive for the coronavirus. The World Surf League said in a statement that CEO Erik Logan and an undisclosed number of staff members contracted the virus, leading it to postpone the annual event, part of a Holy Trinity of wave-riding competitions known as the Triple Crown of Surfing. Top wave riders from around the world travel to Hawaii each winter to tap into strong north-swell waves and participate in the contests, with the Masters at Oahu's Pipeline being one of the most coveted events. The state of Hawaii has imposed strict rules for travelers, including proof of a negative test result before arrival. Without that, a 14-day quarantine is mandatory. "The WSL is committed to prioritizing the safety of the athletes, staff and surrounding community above all else, and is working closely and transparently with the Hawaii State Department of Health to determine the path forward," the league said. Organizers said they don't believe any pro surfers have been exposed. Those with the virus are "self-isolating," the WSL said. Share this -





