Hospital systems nationwide should expect the first shipments of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to arrive Monday, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said Saturday.
Within the next 24 hours those boxes will move from Pfizer's manufacturing facility to UPS and FedEx hubs, where they will be delivered to 636 predetermined locations nationwide, he told a media briefing.
An estimated 2.9 million doses will be distributed within the first week. That number is expected to ramp up significantly in the coming weeks, to as much as 40 million doses by the end of 2020.
Rural doctors face vaccine distrust and conspiracies. They have a plan.
On Thursday night, Dr. Thomas Huth, vice president of medical affairs for Ried Health in Richmond, Indiana, plans to become the first person to receive a coronavirus vaccine shot at his rural hospital, which will be one of the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the country.
His decision comes with two goals: to prevent potentially spreading the virus to his elderly patients and to communicate to the surrounding rural communities that the vaccine is safe and available.
“We plan to do that on camera in a very public way to help people feel comfortable with the vaccine,” Huth said. “It’s important that as a health care leader in this area, we’re also leading the way on this important initiative.”
Global alliance pledges billions to aid women, newborns affected by pandemic
An international alliance of more than 1,000 organizations has announced $20.6 billion in pledges to help women, newborns and young children deal with the affects of the pandemic and other longstanding healthcare and social service issues.
The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health — hosted by the World Health Organization — said earlier this week that because of the indirect impact of Covid-19 on child and maternal mortality, more than 2 million additional child and maternal deaths over 12 months are estimated above the pre-pandemic level because of disruptions to essential health and nutrition services.
"Our concern is that resources — insufficient to begin with — are being diverted away to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, who chairs the partnership, said in a statement.
Low and middle income countries including Afghanistan, India, Kenya, Liberia and Nigeria pledged a total of $6.6 billion to the partnership, while $14 billion came from development aid and grants from Germany, Canada, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S., and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Andy Eckardt and Isobel van Hagen
3h ago / 12:32 PM UTC
Germany imposes tough lockdown measures over Christmas period
Tough new lockdown measures will be imposed across Germany over the Christmas period in an effort to decrease infection rates that have remained high in recent weeks.
Most stores and schools will be closed and the number of people allowed to meet indoors will remain restricted to five. The sale of alcohol outdoors and fireworks will also be banned.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said "urgent action is needed" because existing restrictions imposed in November had failed to significantly reduce the number of new infections,
She added that the governors of Germany's 16 states will tighten the country's lockdown measures from Dec. 16 to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of Covid-19 cases.
Vicky Collins
4h ago / 12:09 PM UTC
Churches, synagogues reimagine holiday services — and their messages of faith
On the first night of Hanukkah, hundreds of people show up at Temple Micah for a latke cooking competition. Families bring their menorahs, light candles, feast on potato pancakes, award prizes and sing.
It should come as no surprise, as the coronavirus pandemic rages, that this year's celebration will be virtual. “We’ll have some people demonstrating latke cooking online,” said Rabbi Adam Morris. “I envision the Zoom screen with all the Hanukkah lights lit.”
For communities of faith, Covid-19 has upended traditions and placed annual festivities at churches and synagogues on hold, forcing rabbis, pastors and priests to reimagine Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations and rethink their messages to the faithful.
Professional surfing contest in Hawaii suspended following outbreak
Hawaii's Pipe Masters professional surfing contest has been postponed after organizers and their CEO tested positive for the coronavirus.
The World Surf League said in a statement that CEO Erik Logan and an undisclosed number of staff members contracted the virus, leading it to postpone the annual event, part of a Holy Trinity of wave-riding competitions known as the Triple Crown of Surfing.
Top wave riders from around the world travel to Hawaii each winter to tap into strong north-swell waves and participate in the contests, with the Masters at Oahu's Pipeline being one of the most coveted events.
The state of Hawaii has imposed strict rules for travelers, including proof of a negative test result before arrival. Without that, a 14-day quarantine is mandatory.
"The WSL is committed to prioritizing the safety of the athletes, staff and surrounding community above all else, and is working closely and transparently with the Hawaii State Department of Health to determine the path forward," the league said.
Organizers said they don't believe any pro surfers have been exposed. Those with the virus are "self-isolating," the WSL said.
Dennis Romero
3h ago / 12:14 PM UTC
Singer Ashanti says she tested positive
Singer Ashanti said Saturday she has tested positive for Covid-19.
The 40-year-old, who lent her voice to major hip-hop hits in the early '2000s, announced her diagnosis on Instagram, saying, "Hey y'all I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19."
"I'm ok and not in any pain," she said.
The organizers of television's hip-hop and R&B showcase "Verzuz" subsequently said Ashanti's scheduled performance Saturday night with vocalist Keyshia Cole would be postponed to Jan. 9.
Ashanti insisted, however, she would be able to do it Saturday if given the chance. "I'm actually down to do the verzus from my house," she said on Instagram.