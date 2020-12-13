CDC Director signs off on Pfizer vaccine recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have officially given its recommendations for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

CDC Director Robert Redfield signed off on the suggested use for the inoculation on Sunday, hours after vaccines left Pfizer’s Michigan facility to be delivered to hospital systems across the country.

"As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the U.S., CDC’s recommendation comes at a critical time," Redfield said Sunday. "Initial COVID-19 vaccination is set to start as early as Monday, and this is the next step in our efforts to protect Americans, reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and help restore some normalcy to our lives and our country."

The CDC recommends the vaccine for people ages 16 and up and said pregnant women should consult with their doctors before getting it. People who have had serious allergic reactions to other vaccines should not get the vaccine.

The vaccine should be offered to people who have already had Covid, whether they had symptoms or not. The vaccine is also recommended for people with underlying health conditions or with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients or who have a chronic disease.

CDC has accepted the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation of the first authorized #COVID19 vaccine for people 16 years and older. Healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents should be vaccinated first. More: https://t.co/cYJxH31I3F pic.twitter.com/rBioalKbbP — CDC (@CDCgov) December 13, 2020