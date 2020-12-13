‘There’s finally a beginning to the end:' Michigan residents watch Covid vaccine roll out of Pfizer plant

SEE NEW POSTS

Italy surpasses U.K. for highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe Italy on Sunday eclipsed Britain to become the nation with the worst official coronavirus death toll in Europe. Italy, where the continent's pandemic began, registered 484 COVID-19 deaths in one day, one of its lowest one-day death counts in about a month. Still, those latest deaths pushed Italy's official toll up to 64,520, while Britain's stood at 64,267, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Both numbers understate the true toll of the pandemic. Counting criteria differ in the two countries, and many coronavirus deaths, especially early in the pandemic, are believed to have gone undetected, including those of elderly people in nursing homes who were not tested for COVID-19. Among the reasons cited for Italy's high death toll was it that was the first country in Europe to be slammed in the pandemic, leaving health workers to grapple with a largely unknown virus. Italy also has a lower ratio of medical staff to patients compared to other European nations. Germany, a nation much bigger than Italy, has a death toll one-third of Italy's or Britain's. A little more than half of Italy's known COVID-19 deaths were registered in the first surge. On Sunday, Italy reported another 17,938 coronavirus infections to raise its official tally to 1.84 million.







Some recovered Covid patients may need heart screening before exercising again With Covid-19 linked to heart muscle inflammation known as myocarditis, doctors are concerned about patients returning to physical activity safely. Exercising with myocarditis can lead to irregular heartbeats and sudden cardiac death, a well-documented worry with athletes. But which people who've had Covid-19 are at risk? And who should be screened with a battery of heart tests before being cleared for exercise? Those questions were a main focus of a recent virtual sports medicine conference sponsored by the American College of Sports Medicine, the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine. Doctors want to ensure that athletes and recreational exercisers who've had Covid-19 can return to physical activity as safely as possible after their recovery, but much still needs to be learned about this new virus, Dr. Carrie Jaworski, director of the division of primary care sports medicine at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Chicago, said at the conference on Dec. 5. Click here to read the full story.







CDC Director signs off on Pfizer vaccine recommendations The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have officially given its recommendations for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine. CDC Director Robert Redfield signed off on the suggested use for the inoculation on Sunday, hours after vaccines left Pfizer's Michigan facility to be delivered to hospital systems across the country. "As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the U.S., CDC's recommendation comes at a critical time," Redfield said Sunday. "Initial COVID-19 vaccination is set to start as early as Monday, and this is the next step in our efforts to protect Americans, reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and help restore some normalcy to our lives and our country." The CDC recommends the vaccine for people ages 16 and up and said pregnant women should consult with their doctors before getting it. People who have had serious allergic reactions to other vaccines should not get the vaccine. The vaccine should be offered to people who have already had Covid, whether they had symptoms or not. The vaccine is also recommended for people with underlying health conditions or with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients or who have a chronic disease. CDC has accepted the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' (ACIP) recommendation of the first authorized #COVID19 vaccine for people 16 years and older. Healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents should be vaccinated first. More: https://t.co/cYJxH31I3F pic.twitter.com/rBioalKbbP — CDC (@CDCgov) December 13, 2020







NIH director asks Americans to leave 'conspiracy theories' behind on vaccines and 'look at the facts' NIH Director: 'Hit the reset button' on vaccine skepticism Dec. 13, 2020 01:57 Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, made a direct appeal to Americans Sunday to "hit the reset button" on skepticism of approved Covid-19 vaccines, stressing that the independent nature of the approval process and the strong safety measures that should give the public confidence. In an interview on "Meet the Press," Collins said that mistrust of vaccines continues to be a source of great concern to public health officials, insisting that anyone who wants to "look at the facts" surrounding the vaccine's development, testing and safety record should "be very reassured." "I would like to plead to people who are listening to this this morning to really hit the reset button on whatever they think they knew about this vaccine that might cause them to be so skeptical. The data is out there now," he said. Click here to read the full story.







Rural doctors face vaccine distrust and conspiracies. They have a plan. Dr. Drew Miller wears a homemade gown as he prepares to see potential Covid-19 patients on May 20, 2020, in an outpatient clinic at Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, Kan. Charlie Riedel / AP file On Thursday night, Dr. Thomas Huth, vice president of medical affairs for Ried Health in Richmond, Indiana, plans to become the first person to receive a coronavirus vaccine shot at his rural hospital, which will be one of the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the country. His decision comes with two goals: to prevent potentially spreading the virus to his elderly patients and to communicate to the surrounding rural communities that the vaccine is safe and available. "We plan to do that on camera in a very public way to help people feel comfortable with the vaccine," Huth said. "It's important that as a health care leader in this area, we're also leading the way on this important initiative." Read the full story here.







U.S. surpasses 16 million Covid-19 cases More than 16 million Covid-19 cases have now been recorded in the U.S., according to NBC News' tally. It took just five days for the number to jump from 15 million to 16, the data shows the shortest time for 1 million cases to be recorded in the country. In December 2,425,625 cases have been counted, as have 28,230 deaths and this month This month's total has already eclipsed that of every other month except November. Saturday the U.S. reported 2,376 deaths and 210,574 cases. These states set single-day records: Alaska, 18 dead

Delaware, 1,058 cases

Massachusetts, 300 dead

South Carolina, 3,572 cases

West Virginia, 1,514 cases See the latest Covid-19 data.





Global alliance pledges billions to aid women, newborns affected by pandemic An international alliance of more than 1,000 organizations has announced $20.6 billion in pledges to help women, newborns and young children deal with the affects of the pandemic and other longstanding healthcare and social service issues. The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health — hosted by the World Health Organization — said earlier this week that because of the indirect impact of Covid-19 on child and maternal mortality, more than 2 million additional child and maternal deaths over 12 months are estimated above the pre-pandemic level because of disruptions to essential health and nutrition services. "Our concern is that resources — insufficient to begin with — are being diverted away to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, who chairs the partnership, said in a statement. Low and middle income countries including Afghanistan, India, Kenya, Liberia and Nigeria pledged a total of $6.6 billion to the partnership, while $14 billion came from development aid and grants from Germany, Canada, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S., and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.





Germany imposes tough lockdown measures over Christmas period Tough new lockdown measures will be imposed across Germany over the Christmas period in an effort to decrease infection rates that have remained high in recent weeks. Most stores and schools will be closed and the number of people allowed to meet indoors will remain restricted to five. The sale of alcohol outdoors and fireworks will also be banned. Chancellor Angela Merkel said "urgent action is needed" because existing restrictions imposed in November had failed to significantly reduce the number of new infections, She added that the governors of Germany's 16 states will tighten the country's lockdown measures from Dec. 16 to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of Covid-19 cases.






