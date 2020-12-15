Health care workers across the United States were among the first Americans to get the federally approved coronavirus vaccine, marking a critical moment in the fight against Covid-19.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top disease expert, predicted that after vaccines are more widely deployed the country could achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 by "the end of the second quarter 2021."
The beginning of this new phase in fighting the virus came as the U.S. death toll passed 300,000, and recorded more than 200,000 infections in one day.
Live Blog
Hospital's workers get their groove on to celebrate vaccine arrival
Health care workers in Boston said they felt “good as hell” as they danced to celebrate the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.
With masks on, the front-line workers stepped outside and boogied to the popular Lizzo song in a TikTok posted by Boston Medical Center CEO Kate Walsh.
The hospital was among the first in Massachusetts to get the vaccine, receiving 1,950 doses, Jenny Eriksen Leary, a BMC spokeswoman told NBC Boston. Doctors and nurses in the intensive care unit, emergency department and on floors that treat COVID-19 patients, will be among the first to receive the doses, she said.
It’s not the first time that the hospital’s health care workers have put on their dancing shoes. On Friday, the surgical ICU team got their groove on celebrating the discharge of one of their patients to Stevie Wonder’s “Superstitious.”