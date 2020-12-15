Former CDC head warned the vaccine is "not gonna get us through the winter.”

The former head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday the “vaccine is extremely exciting, but it's not gonna get us through the winter.”

“What's gonna help during this winter and what's gonna help get us to the point so people get vaccinated is Congress stepping up and providing resources,” Dr. Richard Besser, who is currently the president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “They have let us down as a nation.”

Besser was referring to Congress’ ongoing struggle to hammer together a Covid-19 relief package to aid millions of hard-pressed Americans.

When asked who will get the vaccine after health care workers and nursing home residents, Besser said “each state is gonna have to make tough decisions.”

“We'll be looking to the CDC to make recommendations in terms of which groups are vaccinated first,” Besser said. “But it's gonna be really hard until there's enough vaccine for everybody.”

As for the vaccine refuseniks, Besser said “we're not gonna get there by pressuring people.”

“It's gonna be individual one on one encounters that increase the level of safety and confidence,” he said.

Besser spoke out a day after front line workers became the first in the United States to receive the long-awaited first doses of the new Covid-19 vaccine – and after the U.S. eclipsed more than 300,000 deaths due to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.