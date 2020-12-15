SEE NEW POSTS

Germany imposes new lockdown measures to last through the holidays The German government is urging its citizens to not go Christmas shopping and to watch midnight mass online instead of going to church on Christmas Eve because of the pandemic. The recommendation comes as new lockdown measures aimed at slowing the rapidly rising number of new Covid-19 cases were set to go into effect on Wednesday and stay in place through the holidays until at least Jan. 10, the Associated Press reported. "I wish and I hope that people will only buy what they really need, like groceries," the country's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said. "The faster we get these infections under control, the better it is for everyone." Mirroring the pandemic restrictions its neighbor, the Netherlands, has put into place, Germany is closing all the schools and switching to online learning, and shuttering almost all non-grocery stores. Indoor restaurant dining is also banned for the holidays.







Supreme Court blocks New Jersey restrictions on religious institutions WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court issued a second ruling Tuesday, again limiting a state's application of Covid-19 restrictions that apply to religious settings. It granted an injunction, sought by two New Jersey religious institutions — a church in North Caldwell, and a synagogue in Lakewood. They asked for an injunction allowing them "to host indoor, in-person religious worship for their respective congregations on the same terms and conditions allowed for comparable secular activities. That is, either the 100% of capacity afforded 'essential' non-retail businesses or, in the alternative, the 50% of capacity allowed for "essential" retail businesses, with the same health and safety protocols and exemptions applicable to comparable secular activities." There were no noted dissents on this one.







Former CDC head warned the vaccine is "not gonna get us through the winter." The former head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday the "vaccine is extremely exciting, but it's not gonna get us through the winter." "What's gonna help during this winter and what's gonna help get us to the point so people get vaccinated is Congress stepping up and providing resources," Dr. Richard Besser, who is currently the president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. "They have let us down as a nation." Besser was referring to Congress' ongoing struggle to hammer together a Covid-19 relief package to aid millions of hard-pressed Americans. When asked who will get the vaccine after health care workers and nursing home residents, Besser said "each state is gonna have to make tough decisions." "We'll be looking to the CDC to make recommendations in terms of which groups are vaccinated first," Besser said. "But it's gonna be really hard until there's enough vaccine for everybody." As for the vaccine refuseniks, Besser said "we're not gonna get there by pressuring people." "It's gonna be individual one on one encounters that increase the level of safety and confidence," he said. Besser spoke out a day after front line workers became the first in the United States to receive the long-awaited first doses of the new Covid-19 vaccine – and after the U.S. eclipsed more than 300,000 deaths due to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.







Moderna Covid-19 vaccine documents accessed in EMA cyberattack Moderna said on Monday it was informed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) certain documents related to pre-submission talks of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate were unlawfully accessed in a cyberattack on the medicines regulator. The EMA, which assesses medicines and vaccines for the European Union, said earlier this month that it had been targeted in a cyberattack, which also gave hackers access to documents related to the development of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Moderna said its submission to the EMA did not include any information identifying individual study participants and there is no information at present that any participants had been identified in any way.







Moderna's vaccine is highly effective, FDA says, clearing way for second vaccine Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is 94 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness and appears to prevent the spread of the virus as well, according to documents released Tuesday. The findings set the Moderna vaccine up for FDA emergency use authorization by the end of this week, meaning Americans could soon have two highly effective Covid-19 vaccines. The high efficacy was noted after two doses of the vaccine, given 28 days apart. This is about the same level of effectiveness as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the first shots of which were given to health care workers on Monday. Click here to read the full story.







'It's an economic war' — Warren Buffett urges Congress to extend PPP Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, on Tuesday urged Congress to extend aid to small businesses as they continue to struggle through the coronavirus pandemic. "It's an economic war," Buffett told CNBC. Small businesses have become "collateral damage in a war that our country needed to fight," he said. Specifically, he urged lawmakers to extend the Paycheck Protection Program. "I think the country owes it to the millions of small-business people … just renew the PPP and get us to the end of the tunnel," Buffett said. "When we went into World War II, a lot of industries were shut down; everything went to the defense production. Well, we've shut down a lot of people in this particular induced recession and others are prospering."







Fauci says Biden, Harris should receive coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that he thinks President-elect Joe Biden should receive a Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible for security reasons. When asked in an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" whether he thinks Biden should receive the vaccine right away, Fauci said, "I believe so." "I mean, this is a person who will very soon be the president of the United States. ...Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will very soon be the Vice President of the United States. For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can. You want him fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January, so that would be my strong recommendation." A transition official said Monday that Biden is consulting with Fauci on the vaccine and plans to take it in public when Fauci recommends he should do so.







U.S. records another 200,000-plus Covid cases, California sets another new daily record The U.S. counted more than 200,000 Covid-19 cases Monday, reporting 261,250 cases, according to NBC News' tally. The high total was partially due to a backlog of nearly 50,000 probable cases reported in Texas. The country also reported 1,642 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to more than 301,000. As of Monday, at least 1 in 20 in the U.S. have had the disease. The outbreaks are shifting: In the past two weeks Rhode Island, Indiana and Tennessee have had the highest per-capita rate of infections. Two weeks ago, it was North Dakota, Wyoming and South Dakota. These states set single-day records: California, 39,541 cases Rhode Island, 46 dead

Rhode Island, 46 dead Share this -





