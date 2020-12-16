South Korea reports record daily number of new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported a record daily number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday logging more than 1,070 new cases.

This is only the second time it has reported new daily cases above the 1,000 mark, the first being on Dec. 13.

As the number of new cases surges in South Korea there is mounting concern over the number of hospital beds available for those who are seriously ill.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 12 more deaths on Wednesday, a second day of double-digit fatalities.