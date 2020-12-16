Live Coverage

Covid live updates: FDA authorizes first at-home Covid test; Moderna vaccine highly effective

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts that the U.S. could achieve herd immunity by "the end of the second quarter 2021."
A sailor assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), vaccinates a volunteering service member, on Tuesday.U.S. Navy, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmin Fiorini / AP

As vaccine rollouts continue across the United States and other economically advanced nations, health leaders are sounding the alarm for the developing world, which could have to wait months or years for enough shots to achieve herd immunity.

The U.S. death toll has now passed 300,000, while more than 200,000 infections have been recorded in one day.

Stella Kim

1h ago / 11:11 AM UTC

South Korea reports record daily number of new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported a record daily number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday logging more than 1,070 new cases. 

This is only the second time it has reported new daily cases above the 1,000 mark, the first being on Dec. 13. 

As the number of new cases surges in South Korea there is mounting concern over the number of hospital beds available for those who are seriously ill. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 12 more deaths on Wednesday, a second day of double-digit fatalities. 

