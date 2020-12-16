As vaccine rollouts continue across the United States and other economically advanced nations, health leaders are sounding the alarm for the developing world, which could have to wait months or years for enough shots to achieve herd immunity.
The U.S. death toll has now passed 300,000, while more than 200,000 infections have been recorded in one day.
Live Blog
Germany enters latest lockdown as virus deaths spike
Germany hit a new record number of coronavirus deaths as it entered its latest lockdown Wednesday, closing all-non essential shops and sending most children home from school.
More than 27,700 news cases have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours as well as 952 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute, a public body that safeguards public health in Germany. That is a record number of fatalities.
Meanwhile, however, Health Minister Jens Spahn said the country was ready to start rolling out the vaccine and could begin vaccinations within days of European approval, which is currently scheduled for December 21.
"Even with the vaccine we still have to continue to take care of each other in the next weeks and months," he told Germany's ARD television.
"Just because we will start with vaccinations, does not mean that diseases and infections will be over."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
U.K. looks set to allow relaxation of restrictions over Christmas
The United Kingdom looked set Wednesday to allow the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions for five days over the Christmas period despite growing concern from experts and some politicians.
The relaxation would allow up to three households to mix between December 23 and 27.
Conservative lawmaker Steve Barclay, whose party is in power, told British broadcaster ITV News Tuesday that the government was sticking with the relaxations, because it recognized that it was important to enable families to come together over Christmas for people's wellbeing and mental health, among other reasons.
London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, however, is among those calling on the government to reconsider its approach to Christmas in order to avoid a potential national lockdown.
“If we’re not careful we could be sleepwalking into a national lockdown in January,” he said in a TV interview.
South Korea reports record daily number of new coronavirus cases
South Korea reported a record daily number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday logging more than 1,070 new cases.
This is only the second time it has reported new daily cases above the 1,000 mark, the first being on Dec. 13.
As the number of new cases surges in South Korea there is mounting concern over the number of hospital beds available for those who are seriously ill.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 12 more deaths on Wednesday, a second day of double-digit fatalities.