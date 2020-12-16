Germany enters latest lockdown as virus deaths spike

Germany hit a new record number of coronavirus deaths as it entered its latest lockdown Wednesday, closing all-non essential shops and sending most children home from school.

More than 27,700 news cases have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours as well as 952 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute, a public body that safeguards public health in Germany. That is a record number of fatalities.

Meanwhile, however, Health Minister Jens Spahn said the country was ready to start rolling out the vaccine and could begin vaccinations within days of European approval, which is currently scheduled for December 21.

"Even with the vaccine we still have to continue to take care of each other in the next weeks and months," he told Germany's ARD television.

"Just because we will start with vaccinations, does not mean that diseases and infections will be over."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.